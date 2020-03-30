'Deeply embarrassed' Jack Grealish apologises after breaking coronavirus lockdown amid minor car crash

ASTON VILLA FOOTBALLER Jack Grealish has issued a public apology following an incident that saw him break the coronavirus lockdown in Britain before being involved in a minor car crash.

According to the Press Association, West Midlands Police said they were called just before 10am on Sunday to the Dickens Heath area of Solihull, where the two parked cars suffered minor damage.

The force said the driver left his details with a member of the public before leaving on foot.

The incident came less than 24 hours after Grealish urged people to stay in doors during the lockdown.

“Hi everybody. I just want to do a quick video message to say how deeply embarrassed I am about what happened this weekend,” Grealish said today via video message.

“I know it’s a tough time for everyone being locked indoors for so long.

“I obviously just got a call from a friend asking to go round to his and I stupidly agreed to do so.

“I don’t want anyone to make the same mistake as I did so I urge everyone to stay at home and follow the rules and guidelines of what we’ve been asked to do.

“I know for a fact that I’ll be doing that and I urge everyone to do the same

“I hope everyone accepts my apology and we can move on from this and hopefully in the near future, we can be out enjoying ourselves again.”

Aston Villa have also released a statement, confirming that Grealish would be disciplined and fined with the proceeds donated to The University Hospitals Charity in Birmingham. Villa’s statement read: “Aston Villa is deeply disappointed that one of our players ignored the Government’s guidance on staying at home during the coronavirus crisis.

“Club Captain Jack Grealish has accepted that his decision to leave his house was wrong and entirely unnecessary. It breached the government guidelines which are clear and should be adhered to by everybody.

“The player will be discplined and fined with the proceeds donated to The University Hospitals Charity in Birmingham.”

Additional reporting by Press Association.

