This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 11 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Watch: Jack Grealish scores a stunner as Aston Villa stretch winning run to 7 matches

The Villa captain’s goal was his first since the Second City derby against Birmingham

By Caoimhin Reilly Thursday 11 Apr 2019, 2:06 PM
6 minutes ago 152 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4587557
Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish.
Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish.
Image: EMPICS Sport

JACK GREALISH SCORED his fifth goal of the season in spectacular style last night as Aston Villa made it seven Championships victories in a row.

The former Ireland U21 international scored what proved to be the winner against Rotherham United six minutes into the second half as Villa came from behind to win for the second time in five days.

Having picked up possession just inside his own half, the Villa captain went on a meandering run, playing a pair of one-twos, before finishing to the bottom corner from Ahmed Elmohamady’s delivery.

Dean Smith’s men had found themselves 1-0 behind at half-time of the New York Stadium encounter, Will Vaulks’ penalty having given relegation-threatened Rotherham the lead.

But Jonathan Kodija’s 48th minute equaliser from spot paved the way for Grealish to claim the winner — his first goal since last month’s controversial Second City derby between Birmingham and Villa.

The win strengthens the Villans’ play-off aspirations; they now sit fifth, five points clear of seventh place Middlesbrough ahead of Saturday’s Villa Park clash with Bristol City, the side who sit just a point and a place below them.

Ireland star Conor Hourihane played the 90 minutes for Villa in midfield, with Glenn Whelan coming off the bench, while Richie Towell featured in Rotherham’s starting XI.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Caoimhin Reilly
caoimhin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie