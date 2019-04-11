Watch: Jack Grealish scores a stunner as Aston Villa stretch winning run to 7 matches

JACK GREALISH SCORED his fifth goal of the season in spectacular style last night as Aston Villa made it seven Championships victories in a row.

The former Ireland U21 international scored what proved to be the winner against Rotherham United six minutes into the second half as Villa came from behind to win for the second time in five days.

Having picked up possession just inside his own half, the Villa captain went on a meandering run, playing a pair of one-twos, before finishing to the bottom corner from Ahmed Elmohamady’s delivery.

Dean Smith’s men had found themselves 1-0 behind at half-time of the New York Stadium encounter, Will Vaulks’ penalty having given relegation-threatened Rotherham the lead.

But Jonathan Kodija’s 48th minute equaliser from spot paved the way for Grealish to claim the winner — his first goal since last month’s controversial Second City derby between Birmingham and Villa.

The win strengthens the Villans’ play-off aspirations; they now sit fifth, five points clear of seventh place Middlesbrough ahead of Saturday’s Villa Park clash with Bristol City, the side who sit just a point and a place below them.

Ireland star Conor Hourihane played the 90 minutes for Villa in midfield, with Glenn Whelan coming off the bench, while Richie Towell featured in Rotherham’s starting XI.