This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 18 °C Monday 31 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jack Grealish wins England call-up for Nations League double-header

The former Ireland underage star replaces Marcus Rashford for the Three Lions.

By Press Association Monday 31 Aug 2020, 3:54 PM
1 hour ago 2,065 Views 8 Comments
https://the42.ie/5191666
Gareth Southgate has given the Aston Villa midfielder the nod.
Gareth Southgate has given the Aston Villa midfielder the nod.
Gareth Southgate has given the Aston Villa midfielder the nod.

JACK GREALISH HAS been called up to the England squad for the Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark.

However, Marcus Rashford and Harry Winks have withdrawn, the Football Association has announced.

After switching allegiance from Ireland, this is Grealish’s first call-up to the senior squad.

The Aston Villa captain has previously represented England at Under-21 level and was a member of Gareth Southgate’s Toulon Tournament-winning squad of 2016. He also played six times for Ireland’s U-21 side and lined out for other underage sides. 

Southgate was criticised in some quarters for his initial decision to leave Grealish out of his squad.

But a change of heart has seen the midfielder handed his first chance to prove himself on the international stage, following an impressive Premier League campaign in which the 24-year-old played a pivotal role in Villa’s Premier League survival.

Manchester United striker Rashford has withdrawn with an ankle injury, while Tottenham midfielder Winks has also been forced to return to his club.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

England face Iceland in Reykjavik on 5 September before travelling to Copenhagen to play Denmark three days later.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie