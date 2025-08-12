Confirmed: Jack Grealish joins Everton on loan from Manchester City

EVERTON HAVE COMPLETED the signing of England winger Jack Grealish on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

The 29-year-old has been looking for an exit from Etihad Stadium after making only seven Premier League starts for Pep Guardiola’s side last season, seeking regular football ahead of next summer’s World Cup.

“I’m over the moon to have signed for Everton – it’s massive for me, honestly,” Grealish said. “This is a great club, with great fans.

We have completed the loan signing of Jack Grealish from Manchester City. 📝 pic.twitter.com/MXlYV7LMWb — Everton (@Everton) August 12, 2025

“As soon as I spoke to the manager, I knew there was only one place that I wanted to go. On social media, I’ve been flooded with messages from Everton supporters, so there’s that side of it as well and that’s another reason why I chose Everton.

Advertisement

“I want to say thank you to the fans for all of the messages I’ve had already. Thank you for all of the love and support. I hope I can repay you now and I’m sure I will.”

Grealish has won three Premier League titles, two FA Cups, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup since joining City for a British-record transfer fee in the summer of 2021.

He was integral to the City side that completed a Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup treble in 2022/23 but was hampered by injury in the following campaign and has since fallen down the pecking order.

Grealish said he was “heartbroken” to have been left out of England’s Euro 2024 squad last summer and is targeting a return to the international arena under Thomas Tuchel as the World Cup looms large.

Grealish has chosen to wear the number 18 at Everton in honour of two former England internationals.

“There is a reason for (choosing number 18),” he explained. “There were other numbers, but my two favourite English players ever are Wayne Rooney and Paul Gascoigne and I know they both wore number 18 here.

“So, as soon as I knew this deal was close, I had a look and number 18 was free, so that was perfect for me and it was the only number I was going to take from that point.

“I spoke to Wayne before I came here and I mentioned that to him – about the number 18 – so I hope he’s happy as well.”

Grealish is Everton’s sixth summer signing following the arrivals of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Charly Alcaraz, Thierno Barry, Mark Travers and Adam Aznou.

“We welcome Jack to Everton and we’re very pleased to have him on board,” manager David Moyes said.

“I think we’re getting him at a good time because he’s experienced, he understands the Premier League and we’re all fully aware of the levels he’s capable of performing to.

“I know Jack’s ambition is to get back into the England squad, so hopefully we can help him achieve that over the course of the season.”

Everton launch their new campaign at newly-promoted Leeds on Monday before playing their first Premier League game at their new Hill Dickinson Stadium against Brighton on 24 August.