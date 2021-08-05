Manchester City confirm signing of Jack Grealish on six-year deal

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE announced the signing of Jack Grealish on a six-year deal from Aston Villa.

Grealish, 25, leaves Villa having made 213 appearances over the course of eight seasons, scoring 32 goals.

The Premier League champions had been heavily linked with England midfielder Grealish all summer, with a reported £100m British record deal agreed.

City confirmed Grealish will wear the number 10 shirt, which was recently vacated by the departure of long-serving striker Sergio Aguero.

“I am incredibly happy to have joined Manchester City. City are the best team in the country with a manager considered to be the best in the world – it’s a dream come true to be part of this club,” Grealish said on www.mancity.com.

“Over the past 10 seasons, they have won major trophies consistently. Pep (Guardiola) coming here has taken them to the next level and the football this team plays is the most exciting in Europe.

“To play for Pep and learn from him is going to be special and it’s something any top footballer would want.

“The facilities are amazing, and I honestly can’t wait to get started, meet everyone and get playing.”

City’s director of football Txiki Begiristain hailed Grealish as “an incredible talent”.

Begiristain said: “Jack’s development over the past few seasons both for club and country has been plain for everybody to see. His natural talent together with his commitment to improve as a player, has seen him become one of the most exciting attacking players in world football today.

“I am certain that the fans are going to love seeing him in our team. Pep loves the way he plays, and we all feel he is an ideal fit for Manchester City.

“Our style and his style are a perfect match. I’m excited to watch him over the coming years.”

