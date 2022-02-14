Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Monday 14 February 2022
Advertisement

Grealish ruled out of Man City's first leg Champions League last-16 tie in Lisbon

Pep Guardiola says the injury is not serious but the 26-year-old will not travel to take on Sporting Lisbon.

By Press Association Monday 14 Feb 2022, 4:23 PM
19 minutes ago 213 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5682953
Man City's Jack Grealish.
Image: PA
Man City's Jack Grealish.
Man City's Jack Grealish.
Image: PA

MANCHESTER CITY WILL again be without record signing Jack Grealish as they face Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The England international missed the Premier League leaders’ victory at Norwich on Saturday after a recurrence of the shin problem that affected him while he was at Aston Villa last season.

Manager Pep Guardiola says the injury is not serious but the 26-year-old will not travel to the Portuguese capital for the first leg of City’s last-16 tie.

Guardiola said: “He is better but for tomorrow he is not available, along with Cole Palmer and Gabriel [Jesus].”

Forward Jesus has not featured since suffering a knock while on international duty last month while youngster Palmer is still troubled by a foot injury.

City are bidding to go one better than last season’s runners-up finish and win the Champions League for the first time this year.

Guardiola said: “To do better than last season is not easy but we are excited and happy to be in this competition at this stage again.

“I know how important the Champions League is – we cannot deny it – but we take every Premier League game seriously and you saw how we behaved against Norwich.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“That’s the best proof that we do it every single game, not just in the Premier League.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie