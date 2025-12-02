Irishman Jack Hanratty appointed USA women's rugby head coach

IRISHMAN JACK HANRATTY has been appointed new head coach of the USA women’s rugby team.

From Skerries in Dublin, Hanratty succeeds Sione Fukofuka in the role: the Australian departed after this summer’s World Cup. The Eagles missed out on a quarter-final spot on points difference after finishing third in their pool behind champions and hosts England and Australia.

Hanratty coached the Canada Women’s Sevens team to a stunning silver medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

He previously worked as a development officer for Leinster Rugby, and his most recent position was women’s head coach at the University of Ottawa.

“I am truly honoured to take on this role at such a promising moment for women’s rugby globally,” said Hanratty.

“I look forward to engaging with athletes and coaches in their performance environments worldwide, as well as collaborating with the exceptional talent we have domestically.

“This is an ambitious programme with big targets, and we are eager to test ourselves against the best in the world in 2026.”

Hanratty will officially join USA Rugby in January 2026, relocating to San Diego.

“We are delighted to welcome Jack as the new Head Coach of the USA Eagles Women’s 15s National Team,” USA Rugby General Manager of High Performance, Tamara Sheppard added.

“His deep North American rugby experience and proven ability to deliver when it matters most, make him an outstanding leader for this next chapter. Jack brings an innovative and enthusiastic approach to building a high performance programme, with a strong commitment to working closely with our athletes both domestically and abroad.

“His vision positions us well for Rugby World Cup 2029 in Australia, and even further as we build toward hosting the Rugby World Cup in 2033.”