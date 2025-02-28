Advertisement
More Stories
Jack Kennedy. Ben Brady/INPHO
FreeBack in the Saddle

Elliott boosted ahead of Cheltenham by Jack Kennedy return

Stable jockey will be back in action at Leopardstown on Monday.
9.56am, 28 Feb 2025

JACK KENNEDY HAS been passed fit to return to action at Leopardstown on Monday.

Gordon Elliott’s stable jockey has been out of action since the end of November when he broke his leg for a sixth time in a beginners’ chase at Fairyhouse.

Kennedy returned to riding out duties at Elliott’s powerful Cullentra base this week and needed to get the all-clear from his surgeon to free him up for the Cheltenham Festival.

Having a Gold Cup win on Minella Indo among his 11 Festival victories, Elliott had repeatedly stated how vital it was to have the 25-year-old among his team of jockeys for the big week.

A statement on www.gordonelliottracing.com read: “Today we learned that 2023/24 champion NH jockey Jack Kennedy has been given the green light to get back to race-riding for Monday in Leopardstown.

“He was passed fit by his surgeon Paddy Kenny this morning and will be a great addition to our Cheltenham team as always.”

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie