Elliott boosted ahead of Cheltenham by Jack Kennedy return

JACK KENNEDY HAS been passed fit to return to action at Leopardstown on Monday.

Gordon Elliott’s stable jockey has been out of action since the end of November when he broke his leg for a sixth time in a beginners’ chase at Fairyhouse.

Kennedy returned to riding out duties at Elliott’s powerful Cullentra base this week and needed to get the all-clear from his surgeon to free him up for the Cheltenham Festival.

Having a Gold Cup win on Minella Indo among his 11 Festival victories, Elliott had repeatedly stated how vital it was to have the 25-year-old among his team of jockeys for the big week.

A statement on www.gordonelliottracing.com read: “Today we learned that 2023/24 champion NH jockey Jack Kennedy has been given the green light to get back to race-riding for Monday in Leopardstown.

“He was passed fit by his surgeon Paddy Kenny this morning and will be a great addition to our Cheltenham team as always.”