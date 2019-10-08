This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunderland sack manager Jack Ross after 18 months in charge

The Black Cats currently lie sixth in the League One table.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 8 Oct 2019, 6:08 PM
1 hour ago 2,426 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4843142
Ross steered Sunderland to back-to-back victories over Premier League opposition in the Carabao Cup this season.
Image: Nigel French
Image: Nigel French

SUNDERLAND HAVE SACKED manager Jack Ross following a 2-0 defeat at Lincoln City which left the Black Cats sixth in the League One table.

Ross took over at the Stadium of Light in May last year and led them to the finals of the EFL Trophy and League One play-offs last season, only to lose both deciders to Portsmouth and Chartlon respectively.

Sunderland have lost just two of their 14 games in all competitions this season but were booed off by a portion of their fans following their 2-0 reversal at Sincil Bank on Saturday. Per Opta, in the top four tiers of English football only Liverpool (one) and Manchester City (six) have lost fewer league games — play-offs excluded — than Sunderland (seven) since Ross was appointed ahead of the 2018-19 season.

Sunderland chairman Stewart Donald told the club website: “This is a decision that has been made with a heavy heart.”

“When we arrived at the club 18 months ago, we appointed Jack because we felt that he was the right man to take Sunderland forward over a number of years,” Donald added.

“Jack has worked extremely hard, and has helped us achieve stability at the club, and I sincerely thank him for his efforts. I hope and believe that he will go on to have a successful career in management.”

Ross’ now-former assistant James Fowler will take the reins for Tuesday’s Leasing.com Trophy game against Grimsby.

Former Alloa and St Mirren manager Ross had guided Sunderland to the last 16 of the Carabao Cup, dumping out Premier League outfits Burnley and Sheffield United in the process.

