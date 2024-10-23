Jack Wilshere leaves Arsenal role to become first-team coach at Norwich

FORMER ENGLAND MIDFIELDER Jack Wilshere has left his role in the Arsenal academy to join Norwich as first-team coach.

Wilshere, 32, returned to his former club in July 2022 as head coach of Arsenal’s under-18s and guided them to the FA Youth Cup final, where they lost to West Ham.

The move to Championship side Norwich will see Wilshere work alongside Johannes Hoff Thorup’s backroom staff, with Narcis Pelach having left to take over at Stoke last month.

“As everyone knows, Arsenal is and always will be part of who I am and the club means so much to me,” Wilshere, who came through the Gunners academy before making 197 senior appearances, said on the club website.

“However, this opportunity has come at the right time to progress my coaching career within a first-team environment.”

Norwich sporting director Ben Knapper knows Wilshere from when he was loan manager at Arsenal.

Wilshere added on the Norwich club website: “When I met Ben and Johannes, I was really impressed by their vision and plans for the club.

“I have heard a lot about the environment around the club and the facilities at the training centre are first class.

“I feel like I have learned so much during my time coaching with Arsenal and I will be forever thankful for that experience.

“I am now really looking forward to working with the coaching staff and players and can’t wait to get going.”

Norwich sit seventh in the Championship table, just a point outside the play-off places, after coming from behind to draw 2-2 at Preston on Tuesday night.

Knapper said: “Jack has developed fantastically over the past couple of years and we feel this is an exciting next step for both parties.

“In our view, he is one of the brightest and most exciting young coaches in the country. We can’t wait to begin our journey together with him and to get to work.”