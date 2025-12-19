JACOB STOCKDALE IS optimistic Ulster can deploy their incisive attacking play to maximum effect against Leinster in this evening’s interprovincial at the Aviva Stadium.

Though they have lost twice this season, Ulster have accumulated try bonus points in all seven games they have played and intend to bring that cutting edge to Dublin which over the years has mostly been a far from happy hunting ground for the northern province.

Assistant coach Mark Sexton’s remit as attack coach has boosted Ulster this season and as Stockdale admits there is extra motivation for the visitors regarding their first Irish derby of the season.

“I think if you’re saying that the interpros are just another game, you’re probably lying to yourself,” the 29-year-old and in-form back three player said.

“There are those thoughts in the back of your head about playing against lads that you’re competing against at an international level.

“I’d also not want to give the upper hand to one of the other Irish provinces.”

Stockdale has previously started at full-back three times for Richie Murphy’s side in this campaign and, with Michael Lowry still out, goes at 15 again against Leinster.

“I am seeing more of the ball at full-back and, in fairness, I’m also seeing more of the ball because of the way we’re attacking this year.

“You can see everybody in the back three is touching the ball a lot more than we did last season.”

“That’s not necessarily down to me playing 15, I think it’s more down to how well we’re attacking underneath Mark (Sexton),” stated the 40-times capped Ireland player.

“We’re moving the ball really well.”

“To move the ball well, you have to be in the position to be able to do that and our forwards have been brilliant in terms of getting their pods set really quickly and then pulling it back to us.”

“Equally, I think us as back three players and outside backs, we’ve been really good at getting connected and attacking as threes and fours.

“That kind of short passing game is quite difficult to try and defend.”

Though Ulster have banked wins in Dublin from both 2021 and 2024, playing in Leinster’s back yard has mostly been a painful experience since the turn of the millennium.

“Historically, we’ve had a tough time any time we’ve gone there, but you can’t really look at previous experiences in terms of how this game’s going to go,” said Stockdale.