Nienaber: 'I enjoy working with Leinster, that's why I extended my contract'

JACQUES NIENABER SAYS he is fully committed to Leinster, and has sought to clarify his recent comments about potentially returning to the Springboks coaching set-up.

Nienaber was interviewed by SuperSport in Dublin from the South Africa team hotel ahead of the Springboks’ November meeting with Ireland, where he admitted to missing being part of the Springboks’ coaching staff.

“I’m grateful where I am, would I like to… I miss the Springboks, I really miss the group and one never knows,” Nienaber said.

The following day, South Africa boss Rassie Erasmus said he would be open to getting Nienaber back on board ahead of the 2027 World Cup, sparking speculation Nienaber could make an early exit from his role with Leinster.

Today, Nienaber clarified his position. Earlier this season, he extended his contract with the province.

“My contract with Leinster runs until the end of the 2027 season,” Nienaber said.

“That is June or July. That is when my contract finishes. That is common knowledge. I can’t tell you what will happen then. I literally can’t predict what will happen after that.

“When my contract finishes, I must actually get a job. Hopefully I will get a job after my contract expires with Leinster.

“I’m the sole provider for my family. My wife is not working. She cannot work as a physio in Ireland (due to work visas) — it is on the red list or whatever they call it. So she is dependent on me. My two kids are studying. They are not working. So, yes, when the contract finishes in 2027, I will definitely look at that because I have to provide for my family.

I enjoy working with Leinster. That was why I extended my contract. I enjoy the club, I enjoy working with the players. There is a lot of stimulation.”

Nienaber explained that he is unhappy with how his comments were taken out of a lengthy interview with SuperSport.

“People just take parts from the interview. They just heard the part ‘I still love the Springboks’. Some people will take parts of this interview and run with the narrative.

“Then I said that it’s not to say that because I enjoy Leinster that I don’t enjoy South Africa or I don’t love the Springboks. I still love the Springboks and I enjoyed my time there.

“It doesn’t sound like because I enjoy it here, I dislike what I did there. That was the whole thing, that was the comment. I get used to it now.”