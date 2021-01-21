BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 21 January 2021
Motherwell boss 'delighted' as Irish left-back Carroll signs new deal

The former St Patrick’s Athletic man has extended his contract with the Scottish Premiership club.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 21 Jan 2021, 6:49 PM
Motherwell's Jake Carroll challenging Ianis Hagi of Rangers during last weekend's Scottish Premiership fixture.
FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland youth international Jake Carroll has been rewarded with a new contract by Scottish Premiership club Motherwell.

Carroll, who’s in his second season at Fir Park, is now committed to the club until the summer of 2023.

It’s a significant boost for the 29-year-old left-back from Dublin, who only recently returned from a 10-month lay-off caused by a ruptured achilles tendon.

“I’m glad to have signed a new deal,” said Carroll, who joined Motherwell in 2019 after a two-year spell with Cambridge United.

“My first season went brilliantly until the injury, and the club have been brilliant with me in getting me back to full fitness. Now I’m fit and back in the team, I’m keen to kick on again.” 

Carroll began his professional career with St Patrick’s Athletic before being signed by Huddersfield Town, for whom he debuted in the Championship in 2013.

“We are delighted Jake has decided to continue his stay with us,” said Graham Alexander, who was appointed Motherwell manager earlier this month.

Alexander’s predecessor, Stephen Robinson, tendered his resignation on New Year’s Eve after The Well extended their winless run to nine games. 

Following last weekend’s 1-1 draw with runaway leaders, Alexander’s side are second from bottom in the table, despite finishing third last season.

Of Carroll’s new contract, Alexander added: “He has shown since we came in that he is a key member of this squad. He’s demonstrated the quality, professionalism and motivation we want in our club to achieve the targets we have set.

“He is a big part of our plans and we are glad to have him signed up for the coming seasons.”

