Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 3 November 2020
Goodwin adds U21 international midfielder to his growing Irish contingent

Having been released by Aston Villa, Jake Doyle-Hayes has joined Scottish Premiership side St Mirren.

By Paul Dollery Tuesday 3 Nov 2020, 5:32 PM
Doyle-Hayes had six years at Aston Villa.
Image: Tim Goode
JAKE DOYLE-HAYES HAS signed for St Mirren on a deal that runs until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old midfielder joins the Scottish Premiership club as a free agent, having been released by Aston Villa when his contract expired at the end of June.

Despite impressing while on loan at Cheltenham Town last season, Doyle-Hayes wasn’t offered a new deal after six years on the books at Villa.

He played a key role for Cheltenham, featuring in 36 games as the club reached the League Two play-offs.

The Cavan native made three first-team appearances during his time with Aston Villa, all of which came in the Carabao Cup during Steve Bruce’s reign as manager. 

He’s now part of a growing Irish contingent at St Mirren, where Waterford man Jim Goodwin – who won a senior cap for Ireland in 2002 – is the manager.

“I’ve had a lot of interest during the window but when I heard St Mirren were interested it caught my attention straight away,” Doyle-Hayes said today.

“I’ve followed the league and I liked how enthusiastic the manager was when we spoke. I was delighted with the interest and I wanted to get it done as soon as I could.

“All the lads have helped me settle in really quick and I’ve really enjoyed the first few days I’ve been here.”

Doyle-Hayes becomes the sixth Irishman in the squad at St Mirren, joining Conor McCarthy, Jamie McGrath, Sam Foley, Joe Shaughnessy and Dylan Connolly as a Buddies player.

He was capped by Noel King at U21 level for Ireland and was recalled to the squad last year by Stephen Kenny.

Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

