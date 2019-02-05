This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
High-achiever Flannery strikes the right balance between study and rugby

The Tipperary native excelled at fullback for Ireland U20s in their win over England last Friday.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 5 Feb 2019, 6:15 AM
ONE OF THE standout performers from Ireland’s superb victory over England on the opening night of the U20 Six Nations last Friday, Tipperary-born Jake Flannery continues to flourish by striking the right balance between rugby and academic studies.

Flannery, nominally an out-half but deployed at fullback against England at Musgrave Park, excelled for Noel McNamara’s side, playing a key role in their 35-27 victory over the U20 World Championship finalists.

Jake Flannery Flannery in action against England on Friday night. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

The 19-year-old made his Munster A debut against Dragons back in September and has played most of his club rugby for Shannon at out-half, but has dropped back to the backfield with Harry Byrne the incumbent U20′s 10.

Flannery has shown versatility throughout his rise through the ranks and it came as no surprise to see him deputise at fullback with such conviction, his kicking game and intelligent decision-making coming to the fore in particular. 

The Bansha native was a key player for Rockwell College and guided the school to the semi-finals of last year’s Munster Schools Senior Cup, while studying for his Leaving Certificate, in which he achieved a maximum 625 points.

As a result, Flannery was awarded the prestigious Naughton Foundation scholarship award and is now studying chemical engineering at University Limerick, and is happy to report he passed the first semester.

“In fairness to my Mam, she was always pretty good at making me get in to do a bit of study,” he smiles. “It was always about getting a bit of a balance between sport and the study, and the social side too. You have to get your balance. 

It’s tough in school but in Rockwell we’ve got a fairly tight schedule. We’re going from school straight onto the pitch, straight in for food and straight into study. It’s easy to manage when it’s all laid out for you, to be honest.

Having previously represented Ireland at U19 level, Flannery’s potential has been earmarked for quite some time and his performances in the AIL for Shannon earned him a place in McNamara’s squad for this year’s championship.

With Byrne, Ulster’s Bruce Houston and Munster academy 10 Ben Healy providing stiff competition in the out-half department, Flannery’s versatility has seen him utilised at 15 by McNamara.

“It’s something I’ve worked on for a few weeks now,” he explains.

“I played a few games for Shannon at fullback and really enjoyed that. It’s different but there are a lot of similarities. I get in at first receiver a good bit and the kicking, I suppose. The other bits I’m just working on every day, between the high ball and grass cover.”

Jake Flannery Flannery at the Ireland U20s media event on Monday. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Playing with Shannon, he says, has been an invaluable learning experience.

“It’s been huge. The coaching staff there, between Tom Hayes and David O’Donovan, are brilliant. Really good coaches and the amount I’ve learned just from the last six months from playing with Shannon, it’s crazy to be honest.”

As for his preferred position and where he sees himself playing in the long-term, Flannery is just happy to be involved and is focused on performing his role regardless of the number on his back against Scotland this Friday.

“To be honest, it’s not something I’m thinking about at the moment,” he adds.

“I’m kind of taking it week-by-week and if my job for the team is to play out-half then I’ll do that to the best of my ability but if they want me to play fullback, I’ll do that as well.

“There’s good competition at 10 between myself, Harry, Ben Healy, Bruce Houston and David Hawkshaw can even play 10. It’s good in training, we all drive each other and it pushes the standard.

“Going into the season, I was thinking I might be under pressure here but the lads are great. We bounce off each other and it’s a good environment and I’m learning from the lads every day.”

