Advertisement
More Stories
Jake McCarthyn (file photo). Detlev Seyb/INPHO
FreeRowing

Jake McCarthy wins bronze at World Championships in Shanghai

A third-placed finish for the Skibbereen RC rower.
8.37am, 27 Sep 2025
4

IRELAND’S JAKE MCCARTHY has won a bronze medal today at the World Rowing Championships in Shanghai in China.

The Skibbereen Rowing Club rower finished third in the lightweight men’s single.

Siobhán McCrohan, from Tribesmen Rowing Club, finished fourth earlier in her final of the lightweight women’s single.

Finally, Tiarnán O’Donnell (Lee Rowing Club) and Sadhbh Ní Laoighre (Bantry Rowing Club) finished third in the B final of PR2 mixed pairs.

More to follow…

Author
View 4 comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
4 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie