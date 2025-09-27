Jake McCarthy wins bronze at World Championships in Shanghai

IRELAND’S JAKE MCCARTHY has won a bronze medal today at the World Rowing Championships in Shanghai in China.

The Skibbereen Rowing Club rower finished third in the lightweight men’s single.

Siobhán McCrohan, from Tribesmen Rowing Club, finished fourth earlier in her final of the lightweight women’s single.

Finally, Tiarnán O’Donnell (Lee Rowing Club) and Sadhbh Ní Laoighre (Bantry Rowing Club) finished third in the B final of PR2 mixed pairs.

More to follow…