The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Jake McCarthy wins bronze at World Championships in Shanghai
IRELAND’S JAKE MCCARTHY has won a bronze medal today at the World Rowing Championships in Shanghai in China.
The Skibbereen Rowing Club rower finished third in the lightweight men’s single.
Siobhán McCrohan, from Tribesmen Rowing Club, finished fourth earlier in her final of the lightweight women’s single.
Finally, Tiarnán O’Donnell (Lee Rowing Club) and Sadhbh Ní Laoighre (Bantry Rowing Club) finished third in the B final of PR2 mixed pairs.
More to follow…
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Rowing Shanghai World Championships