Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Friday 2 December 2022
Advertisement

History-making Passmore rounds off brilliant week at World Junior Diving Championships

The 17-year-old finished fifth in the 3M Springboard final, having won Ireland’s first-ever world-level diving medal on Tuesday.

50 minutes ago 380 Views 0 Comments
Jake Passmore has made history for Ireland twice this year.
Jake Passmore has made history for Ireland twice this year.
Image: Aleksandar Djorovic/INPHO

IRELAND’S JAKE PASSMORE brought the curtain down on a brilliant week at the 2022 World Junior Diving Championships in Montreal, Canada overnight, finishing fifth in the 3M Springboard final.

Passmore, 17, made history for the second time this year on Tuesday, when his 1M Springboard silver came as Ireland’s first-ever world-level diving medal.

The Leeds-based diver, who also won a first-ever European diving medal for Ireland when he claimed bronze in Romania in July, finished with a total score of 508.35 in the 3M final.

He battled back from 12th after two rounds to come agonisingly close to the podium, just 3.15 points behind bronze

“Congrats on a brilliant week, Jake,” Swim Ireland wrote on social media.

Swim Ireland Head of Diving, Damian Ball, paid tribute to Passmore — who is coached by Marc Holdsworth — after his historic medal win earlier this week.

“This was another strong performance from Jake, he is an excellent 1m springboard diver and he’s now added a World Junior silver medal to the European Junior bronze medal he collected earlier in the year,” he said.

“To maintain a consistent high standard of diving throughout 5.5hrs of competitive diving in one day, really demonstrates Jake’s resilience and mental toughness. We are all delighted that he’s made history by winning Ireland’s first-ever diving medal at a World Junior Championships.”

Gavin Cooney
Reports From Qatar

Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup

Become a Member

Meanwhile overnight, Ireland’s 4x100m Medley Relay of Danielle Hill, Mona McSharry, Molly Mayne and Victoria Catterson struck gold at the 2022 Toyota US Open Championships in Greensboro.

The quartet clocked a time of 4:07.69 to finish first ahead of University Of Tennessee and Duke University.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie