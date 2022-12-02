History-making Passmore rounds off brilliant week at World Junior Diving Championships

Jake Passmore has made history for Ireland twice this year.

IRELAND’S JAKE PASSMORE brought the curtain down on a brilliant week at the 2022 World Junior Diving Championships in Montreal, Canada overnight, finishing fifth in the 3M Springboard final.

Passmore, 17, made history for the second time this year on Tuesday, when his 1M Springboard silver came as Ireland’s first-ever world-level diving medal.

The Leeds-based diver, who also won a first-ever European diving medal for Ireland when he claimed bronze in Romania in July, finished with a total score of 508.35 in the 3M final.

He battled back from 12th after two rounds to come agonisingly close to the podium, just 3.15 points behind bronze

Advertisement

“Congrats on a brilliant week, Jake,” Swim Ireland wrote on social media.

It’s fifth in the World for Jake Passmore in the 3M Final with a total score of 508.35 points.



Jake battled back from 12th after two rounds to come agonisingly close to the podium, just 3.15 points behind bronze 🤏



Congrats on a brilliant week, Jake 💫 #TeamArenaIRL pic.twitter.com/4fBadH5Iiu — Swim Ireland (@swimireland) December 1, 2022

It has been quite the year for Jake Passmore and Irish Diving!



World Silver medal 🥈 ✅

European Bronze medal 🥉 ✅



Not to mention breaking Irish Junior records in the 1M and 3M!



Read more about last night ⤵️https://t.co/q4E1O1zWHk



📸 Antoine Saito pic.twitter.com/kmpW40Rdv7 — Swim Ireland (@swimireland) November 30, 2022

Swim Ireland Head of Diving, Damian Ball, paid tribute to Passmore — who is coached by Marc Holdsworth — after his historic medal win earlier this week.

“This was another strong performance from Jake, he is an excellent 1m springboard diver and he’s now added a World Junior silver medal to the European Junior bronze medal he collected earlier in the year,” he said.

“To maintain a consistent high standard of diving throughout 5.5hrs of competitive diving in one day, really demonstrates Jake’s resilience and mental toughness. We are all delighted that he’s made history by winning Ireland’s first-ever diving medal at a World Junior Championships.”

Gavin Cooney

Reports From Qatar Get Gavin's exclusive writing and analysis from the 2022 Fifa World Cup Become a Member

GOLDEN GIRLS!



Great results overnight in the US with our 4x100m Medley Relay of Danielle Hill, Mona McSharry, Molly Mayne and Victoria Catterson claiming 🥇



Full results 👇 https://t.co/DsFuNz46tW pic.twitter.com/djwUqvu97l — Swim Ireland (@swimireland) December 2, 2022

Meanwhile overnight, Ireland’s 4x100m Medley Relay of Danielle Hill, Mona McSharry, Molly Mayne and Victoria Catterson struck gold at the 2022 Toyota US Open Championships in Greensboro.

The quartet clocked a time of 4:07.69 to finish first ahead of University Of Tennessee and Duke University.