Dublin: 17°C Sunday 14 August 2022
'Simply extraordinary' Jamal Musiala scores again as Bayern Munich beat Wolfsburg

The goal was his 14th in the Bundesliga, seeing him overtake club legend Uli Hoeness as the teenager with the most goals in Bayern history.

By AFP Sunday 14 Aug 2022, 10:25 PM
Jamal Musiala (right) with Thomas Muller.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Image: Imago/PA Images

BAYERN MUNICH CHIEF executive Oliver Kahn lauded 19-year-old forward Jamal Musiala’s performance as “simply extraordinary” in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Wolfsburg.

Musiala, who declared himself eligible for Germany in 2021 despite playing for England as a junior, scored against Wolfsburg and now has four goals in three competitive matches to start the season.

“Currently, simply extraordinary,” said Kahn when asked to sum-up the teenager’s performance.

Speaking after the match, Musiala said simply “it’s going well for us, we play good football” while Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann described him as “an extremely humble player”.

“He always wants to learn and improve, he’s well brought up. I’ve already said that I don’t have much to do,” said Nagelsmann.

“If he performs like today he’s going to score a few more goals.”

Bayern have scored 13 goals and conceded just once in three competitive fixtures to start the season.

The 2-0 scoreline flattered Wolfsburg, with Munich going close to scoring on several occasions.

Senegalese striker Sadio Mane had two goals stuck off for offside.

imago-20220814 Julian Nagelsmann hugs Musiala. Source: Imago/PA Images

Wolfsburg roared out of the blocks and almost forced a Bayern own goal when Canadian Alphonso Davies hit the post from an attempted clearance.

The home side gradually grew into the ascendency and Mane looked to have put Bayern 1-0 up in the 19th minute when he latched onto a bullet pass from Serge Gnabry to convert from one metre out, but VAR ruled the goal out for offside.

Bayern then turned up the heat on the visitors, going close several times before Musiala got his team’s first, guiding a strike past keeper Koen Casteels from the edge of the penalty area despite losing his footing just seconds before.

The goal was Musiala’s 14th in the Bundesliga, seeing him overtake Bayern legend and former club president Uli Hoeness as the teenager with the most goals in Bayern colours.

Thomas Mueller then scored a trademark goal in the 44th minute, sticking a skinny leg out to deflect a shot from Joshua Kimmich into the back of the net.

imago-20220814 Alphonso Davies with Musiala. Source: Imago/PA Images

Mane went close again in the 69th minute, but dragged a diving header just wide.

The Senegalese got the ball across the line just two minutes later, but had it chalked off for offside.

“Wolfsburg started well… we then had a real period of pressure for 20 minutes, during which more goals were scored,” added Nagelsmann.

“Overall, it was a deserved victory.”

© Agence France-Presse

