This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Monday 7 September 2020
Advertisement

Everton complete €24.5 million signing of Colombian star James

The midfielder will play under Carolo Ancelotti for a third time.

By AFP Monday 7 Sep 2020, 9:10 PM
24 minutes ago 1,659 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5198399
Rodriguez pictured playing against Granada last year.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Rodriguez pictured playing against Granada last year.
Rodriguez pictured playing against Granada last year.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

EVERTON TODAY COMPLETED the signing of James Rodriguez from Real Madrid, reuniting the Colombian playmaker with manager Carlo Ancelotti for a third time.

The Premier League club are reported to have paid €24.5 million for the 29-year-old, who was top scorer at the 2014 World Cup.

James’s performances on the world stage earned him an €80 million move to Madrid six years ago and he shone in his first season in the Spanish capital under Ancelotti’s management.

However, he fell down the pecking order in Zinedine Zidane’s two spells in charge at the Bernabeu and failed to impress in a two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich between 2017 and 2019, where he also worked under Ancelotti.

James becomes Everton’s second signing of the transfer window after the arrival of Brazilian international Allan from Napoli and believes the future is bright for the Toffees despite a disappointing 12th place finish in the Premier League last season.

“I’m convinced, with Carlo and his technical staff, we can achieve big things and one of the big reasons (I signed) was the presence of Carlo Ancelotti. 

“I have enjoyed some great times with him previously at two different clubs. That was a massive reason to come here.”

Everton have not won a major trophy since 1995, but James said that is his target after signing a two-year deal with the option of a club option for a third.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I’m a winner, I’m a real winner,” he added. “I can see the plans here, the project here is very serious. Everyone means business.

“I think the seriousness and determination to win trophies can lead to silverware.”

Ancelotti was desperate for midfield reinforcements after a poor end to the season after the Premier League resumed in June.

A fee has reportedly also been agreed with Watford for French midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure.

“James, as everyone knows, is a fantastic player with a lot of quality and a lot of ability to make assists for the strikers,” said Ancelotti.

“He’s really excited about the project of the club and the fact we want to improve. He was really excited to sign and I didn’t spend time to convince him – he was already convinced.

“Players like James and Allan can help us to be better and we can help them to be better. This kind of connection can be helpful to improve the results, the team and results of this club.”

Everton begin their Premier League campaign away to Tottenham on Sunday.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie