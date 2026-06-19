'One of the best of all time' - Leinster want to give Lowe fitting farewell

THE FINAL CONFIRMATION came on Wednesday: James Lowe’s Ireland career is over.

As he gets set for a move to Japanese club rugby next season, the 33-year-old has been left out of Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad for the Nations Championship trip to Australia and New Zealand.

It was no surprise, in truth, but some Irish fans had hoped that Lowe might have one last hurrah in the green jersey down in his native New Zealand. Being part of the Irish effort to win at Eden Park for the first time would have been some farewell.

Although he turns 34 next month, there’s a good chance Lowe would have been a starting wing for Ireland on the tour. He was in the number 11 shirt for the two most recent Tests he was available for, and though he wasn’t picked for the Champions Cup final just after returning from injury, he has been first-choice for Leinster in their URC run-in.

Despite his impending exit, the Leinster coaching staff clearly feel that starting Lowe gives them the best chance of winning silverware.

This has been a controversial and deeply unpopular exit, but those who are most unhappy about it have a big chance to show their admiration for Lowe this evening at Croke Park.

With his Ireland days behind him, Lowe has one last outing for Leinster ahead, his 102nd appearance for the province. He has prided himself on being a big-game player, and he has the chance to show he is still exactly that in the URC final against the Bulls [KO 7.30pm, Premier Sports].

This evening is all about Leinster winning a trophy, of course. That comes above all else. Yet there is no doubt that the men in blue will partly be motivated by sending Lowe and their other summer leavers off with a beautiful final memory.

“There’s loads of unbelievable characters that we’re missing,” says Leinster wing Tommy O’Brien, in reference to Lowe, Luke McGrath, Ciarán Frawley, Will Connors, Rabah Slimani, Jerry Cahir, Rieko Ioane, and John McKee.

“We were saying the building’s going to be quite different next year. So yeah, that is a massive motivation.”

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O’Brien says Lowe has “always been very sound” to younger players in the squad. He recalls being just 19 and still in the Leinster academy when Lowe arrived from New Zealand back in 2017.

Tommy O'Brien with James Lowe. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO

O’Brien was in college at the time, but remembers skipping a lecture when Lowe asked him if he wanted to go for lunch.

“He had no real ego about him,” says O’Brien. “He was happy to hang out with whoever and just chill out.”

Lowe made a swift impact for Leinster, beginning his record-breaking try-scoring run with two scores on debut and barely letting up from there.

He had to wait three years to qualify for Ireland and had some teething issues in Test rugby, but was soon shining at the highest level of international rugby too.

He was clearly a player that younger outside backs in Leinster could learn from.

“He probably brings something different to what original or normal Irish wingers would, and just his ability to kind of beat people, take people one-on-one,” says O’Brien.

“He’s obviously always had the confidence in himself, so to back himself and kind of show how important that is for yourself is something that he’s given across to all the young guys.

“Obviously, there’s certain parts of your game that you’re going to have to lean into, so I’m not 110 kilos, so I’m probably not going to be running over lads like Lowey, but his ability to beat people one-on-one and his ability to offload outside of those kind of things are things you can definitely work on.

“Obviously, his kicking game has been massive. He’ll be one of the very best kicking wingers that Ireland have had for a long time, just kind of sharing that load and taking a bit of the burden off nines and 10s.

“I think it’s something that all us wingers have been trying to recreate a little bit.”

That brilliant left-footed kicking game is something that Ireland and Leinster have continued to lean on right up until the end, and it would be no shock to see a few nice touches from Lowe’s boot in this evening’s decider.

Lowe was left deeply disappointed by the process of his exit, but the decision has been made and he will move on with his career by joining Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath on a two-year deal next season.

It hasn’t looked like Lowe has allowed any frustration filter into the Leinster set-up in recent weeks.

Joe McCarthy with James Lowe. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

“No, definitely not,” says Leinster lock Joe McCarthy.

“He’s always smiling and joking around. He’s in pretty good spirits. He loves Leinster. He’s really tight with all the lads. It’s almost part of his family, I’d say. He’s in good form. I think he’s just enjoying the last few weeks here.”

And for their part, the rest of the Leinster squad have clearly been determined to show Lowe their support.

The celebrations of his 70th and 71st tries for the province on the occasion of his 100th cap against the Lions in the URC quarter-final said it all.

“I love Lowey,” says McCarthy. “He just gives so much. I think he’s definitely one of the best Leinster players, you could almost say of all time. 100 games and 71 tries.

“There’s been so many tough games where Lowey just comes up with crazy moments and dug us out.

“I love playing with him. I definitely want to finish him up on a high.”