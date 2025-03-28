Offaly's Mahon handed one-match ban after controversial red card upheld

OFFALY DEFENDER JAMES Mahon is set to miss the Division 1B Hurling League final after the controversial red card he received against Waterford last Saturday was upheld.

Mahon requested a hearing with the Central Hearings Committee (CHC) which took place last night. He was handed a one-match suspension, meaning he will miss the league final as it stands.

However, he has the option of appealing the decision to the GAA’s Central Appeals Committee.

Mahon was dismissed on a straight red after 24 minutes of their Round 7 clash with Waterford for an apparent high challenge on Gavin Fives. Waterford won that tie 0-22 1-11 and the sides will meet again in the league final on Sunday 6 April in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

