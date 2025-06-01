'He's a player of interest... a character that could help us' - Ireland boss open to James McClean return

HEIMIR HALLGRÍMSSON SAYS James McClean could play a part in the Republic of Ireland squad for the World Cup qualifying campaign.

The international boss confirmed discussions have taken place with the 36-year-old while in Derry recently, and that the 36-year-old would be considered for selection after the upcoming friendlies with Senegal and Luxembourg.

Hallgrímsson’s policy for selecting his current squad was to allow as many of his Championship players as much time off as possible. One of those who the Ireland manager couldn’t do without was Robbie Brady, citing a dearth of left backs available to him.

Shamrock Rovers defender Josh Honohan earned a call-up this week and McClean, who departed the scene with 103 caps, could make a dramatic return by the time qualifiers for USA/Canada/Mexico comes around in September.

McClean will play in England’s second tier next season after securing another promotion with Wrexham. He initially announced his Ireland retirement in 2023 after dropping down to League Two with the Welsh club.

“That was my understanding when I came. He was out. Obviously, we’ve spoken about him a little bit, especially when I went to Derry,” Hallgrímsson said.

“He is a player of interest, really. Again, a character that could help us at some point. I think this camp, we were more looking at younger players, but obviously we look at him like everyone else.

“If he is better than the ones we have already, I would have no problem with selecting him. And I’ve said before, age is not an issue for me if a player is 16 and better than the ones before or 35. It really doesn’t matter if they are better than the ones we have.

“I don’t know the story behind his decision and what happened and all of that. I read up on his history and all the things around him. Interesting, shows his strength in character as well, reading up on him.

“Yeah, probably the change was to help this team to develop and progress. And here you have it. So maybe that’s a good decision for the club to take him and for him to go there. And he is probably now a legend at that club (Wrexham) as well. Correct?

“In regards to us, I don’t know him personally. I haven’t spoken to him, but just caught up on him, seen him play. Like I said, what is he, 36? So he’s not getting any younger. But if he’s better than the ones we have, I would have no problems with selecting him. Again, it would have been good to have camps to call him in and work with him for a week.”