McClean completes move from Stoke to former club Wigan

Stoke City's James McClean warming up before a Sky Bet Championship match in February.

JAMES MCCLEAN HAS rejoined former club Wigan Athletic after departing Stoke City.

The 32-year-old will drop from the Championship to League One after severing his ties with Stoke by mutual agreement.

The Derryman signed a one-year deal with Wigan, the club have confirmed.

McClean fell out of favour with Stoke boss Michael O’Neill over the last year and his departure was anticipated this summer.

He originally had one year left on his deal at Stoke but came to an agreement with the club to allow him depart on a free.

