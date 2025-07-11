12 years later: O'Connor makes Wallabies return for Lions series

JOE SCHMIDT HAS recalled 35-year-old out-half James O’Connor to the Wallabies squad for the three-Test series against the Lions.

O’Connor was the starting out-half for Australia 12 years ago when the Lions visited on their 2013 tour.

Schmidt is without his first-choice out-half, Noah Lolesio, for the upcoming Lions contests after he suffered a neck injury in last weekend’s Test against Fiji.

And with limited high-level options available to him in Australia, Schmidt has now brought in the experienced O’Connor, who recently helped the Crusaders of New Zealand to win Super Rugby Pacific.

O’Connor played a bench role in the Crusaders’ success but showed that he still has lots to offer at out-half. The 64-times capped playmaker last played for the Wallabies three years ago.

He joins Ben Donaldson, who came off the bench for Lolesio last weekend, and Tom Lynagh as the Wallabies’ options at out-half in the absence of Lolesio.

Loosehead prop James Slipper is the other player in this 36-man Wallabies squad who played in the 2013 series.

Schmidt’s group is very similar to the one that he picked ahead of their game against Fiji, although Reds second row Josh Canham comes into the group.

Second row Will Skelton, back row Rob Valetini, and scrum-half Jake Gordon, all of whom missed the win over Fiji due to injury, have been included and Schmidt is hopeful that trio will be fit for the first Lions Test.

Australia squad for Lions series:

Props: Angus Bell, James Slipper, Tom Robertson, Allan Alaalatoa, Taniela Tupou, Zane Nonggorr

Hookers: Matt Faessler, David Porecki, Billy Pollard

Second rows: Will Skelton, Nick Frost, Josh Canham, Jeremy Williams

Back rows: Fraser McReight, Rob Valetini, Harry Wilson, Langi Gleeson, Carlo Tizzano, Tom Hooper, Nick Champion De Crespigny

Halfbacks: Jake Gordon, Tate McDermott, Nic White, Ben Donaldson, Tom Lynagh, James O’Connor

Centres: Len Ikitau, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Hunter Paisami, Filipo Daugunu

Back threes: Tom Wright, Max Jorgensen, Harry Potter, Andrew Kellaway, Corey Toole, Dylan Pietsch