James Ryan receives three-match ban for red card tackle against South Africa

IRELAND’S JAMES RYAN has received a three-match ban over the tackle against South Africa’s Malcolm Marx which resulted in a 20-minute red card last weekend.

After initially receiving a yellow card, Ryan’s clearout challenge was later upgraded to a red card by referee Matthew Carley.

Ryan appeared before an independent disciplinary committee hearing today where his red card in Ireland’s final November International was upheld. As a result, he will miss three games for Leinster across the URC and Champions Cup competitions.

Ryan will be ruled out of their clash with the Dragons this weekend, and will also miss their Champions Cup ties against Harlequins on 6 December and Leicester Tigers on 12 December.

A statement from Quilter Nations Series reads that the Disciplinary Committee “have determined that the mid-range entry point of six weeks/matches was appropriate.

“In light of the player accepting the red card, his clean disciplinary record as well as other mitigating factors, they have applied the maximum 50% reduction in sanction, thus reducing the final sanction to three weeks/matches.”

The statement also adds that Ryan has “additionally been given permission to apply to take part in World Rugby’s Coaching Intervention Programme to substitute the final match of their sanction which is aimed at modifying specific techniques and technical issues that contributed to the foul play.”