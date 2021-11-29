Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Monday 29 November 2021
James Ryan to see concussion specialist after completing return-to-play protocols

The Ireland lock was forced off during the first half of the recent victory against Argentina.

By Paul Dollery Monday 29 Nov 2021, 4:22 PM
1 hour ago 2,149 Views 3 Comments
James Ryan is assessed after suffering a head injury during Ireland's win over Argentina.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

LEINSTER PLAN TO increase James Ryan’s training load this week as the 25-year-old lock recovers from the head injury he sustained on international duty.

While captaining Ireland in the win against Argentina eight days ago, Ryan was forced off in the first half of the Aviva Stadium fixture.

As preparations begin for this Friday’s meeting with Connacht in the United Rugby Championship, Leinster revealed today that Ryan – having already completed the graduated return-to-play protocols – is now due to see a specialist. 

“In line with World Rugby protocols,” the province explained in a team news bulletin, “James will continue to be monitored, including seeing an independent concussion consultant as part of his return to competitive action.”

Leinster also confirmed that Dan Leavy has entered the return-to-play protocols. Jamison Gibson-Park and Max Deegan both require further assessment for thigh and mouth injuries respectively.

There are no fresh updates on Jack Conan (quad), Johnny Sexton (knee and ankle), Conor O’Brien (hamstring), Dave Kearney (back), Michael Milne (calf) and Rory O’Loughlin (shoulder).

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Read next:

