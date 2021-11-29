James Ryan to see concussion specialist after completing return-to-play protocols

James Ryan is assessed after suffering a head injury during Ireland's win over Argentina.

James Ryan is assessed after suffering a head injury during Ireland's win over Argentina.

LEINSTER PLAN TO increase James Ryan’s training load this week as the 25-year-old lock recovers from the head injury he sustained on international duty.

While captaining Ireland in the win against Argentina eight days ago, Ryan was forced off in the first half of the Aviva Stadium fixture.

As preparations begin for this Friday’s meeting with Connacht in the United Rugby Championship, Leinster revealed today that Ryan – having already completed the graduated return-to-play protocols – is now due to see a specialist.

“In line with World Rugby protocols,” the province explained in a team news bulletin, “James will continue to be monitored, including seeing an independent concussion consultant as part of his return to competitive action.”

Leinster also confirmed that Dan Leavy has entered the return-to-play protocols. Jamison Gibson-Park and Max Deegan both require further assessment for thigh and mouth injuries respectively.

There are no fresh updates on Jack Conan (quad), Johnny Sexton (knee and ankle), Conor O’Brien (hamstring), Dave Kearney (back), Michael Milne (calf) and Rory O’Loughlin (shoulder).