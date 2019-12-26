This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 26 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Sometimes you don't know what's going on until it's over' - Tracy ready for Thomond battle

Leinster travel to take on rivals Munster on Saturday.

By The42 Team Thursday 26 Dec 2019, 8:15 AM
1 hour ago 1,192 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4946820
Leinster's James Tracy.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Leinster's James Tracy.
Leinster's James Tracy.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

LEINSTER HOOKER JAMES Tracy admits Thomond Park is “probably my favourite place to play” but he knows what awaits his side when they travel to face Munster on Saturday.

Leo Cullen’s side have started the Pro14 campaign on fire, securing eight wins from eight ahead of this weekend’s derby clash against Munster.

“I’ve had bad days there, but they make the good days all the better,” says Tracy.

“It’s an iconic ground. It’s been sold out for the last few years in this fixture and it’s an unbelievable one to be a part of.

“The bad days are very bad, but the good days – it’s a good feeling when you can get a result down there.

“It probably is a great yardstick of how we’re going. It’s one of the most intense games. It’s tough, tougher than a lot of European games, intensity wise.

“It’s a cauldron down there. Until you’ve been in it, sometimes you don’t know what’s going on until it’s over. The pressure, they’re brilliant at riding the wave of momentum and everything down there.

“It’s a lot different to most other fixtures, the feeling of playing down there anyway.”

In last year’s fixture at the Limerick grounds, Munster sealed a 26-17 victory to complete the calendar year unbeaten at home.

“We were in a good spot going into that game, we had a great week,” recalls Tracy.

“We started the game, got the scrum and line-out, turned and it was one thing after the next. A penalty here, yellow there and the pressure mounts. They’re very good at playing pressure rugby on top of all the external factors.

“So they don’t make it easy for you. If you can get it right it makes a winning all the sweeter, but it’s not easy going down there.”

Tracy found himself behind Ronan Kelleher in the pecking order so far this season, but a hand injury has ruled the 21-year-old out for four to six weeks.

Tracy is determined to grasp his opportunity over the coming weeks and prove to Cullen that he deserves to be in the starting team.

“Ronan in fairness to him he’s been class so far this year. For me, I feel like I’m in a pretty good spot. My opinion on it is: we pick the team. If you’re playing well enough they’re going to pick you.

“At the moment, he (Ronan) is playing really, but I feel I’m in a pretty good spot too.
“I’m pushing him and it means one off-day and, all of a sudden, it could swing in my favour.

“I’m just trying to be the best I can be.

“Even every day, you can’t afford to have one off-day in training because all of a sudden, they’re looking at bringing in someone else.

“There are four or five of us pushing for one starting spot and one bench spot.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have played every game apart from last week.

“Hopefully, I can keep that going, play my best, pick myself up and do it the week after that.”

“It would be easy if Ronan wasn’t a nice guy. I’d love to hate him, but he’s a lovely guy as well.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie