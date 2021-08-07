Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 7 August 2021
Irish underage international leaves Spurs on loan

Jamie Bowden will spend this season at Oldham Athletic.

Jamie Bowden in pre-season action for Spurs earlier this summer.
REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U19 international Jamie Bowden has left Tottenham on loan for Oldham Athletic.

Bowden, an English-born midfielder who has played for both Ireland and England at youth level, will spend this season on loan at the League Two club. 

He has generally played at U23 level thus far for Tottenham, though has been on the fringes of the first team: he played an EFL Trophy game for the club in 2019, and Jose Mourinho named him on the bench for a Europa League tie with Wolfsberger last season. 

“Since he came on Monday morning he’s trained with us as a group and we can see why he’s come with great references and why his club rate him so highly”, said Oldham manager Keith Curle. 

“He’s extremely confident and comfortable on the ball and I’m sure he’ll make the most of this opportunity. It’s a brand new challenge and he knows how important he could potentially be to this team. He just needs to keep working hard and put into practice all the experiences he’s already had at a very young age.”

