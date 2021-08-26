Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 26 August 2021
Ireland international makes move from Shelbourne to Birmingham City

Jamie Finn has been with Shelbourne since she was 13.

By The42 Team Thursday 26 Aug 2021, 4:39 PM
Ireland international Jamie Finn.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

SHELBOURNE HAVE CONFIRMED the Ireland international Jamie Finn has joined Birmigham City Women.

The midfielder becomes the latest Irish player to move to ply her trade in the FA Women’s Super League.

Finn featured for Vera Pauw’s Ireland side in June, when they took on Iceland.

“Everyone at the Club would like to thank Jamie for many brilliant memories at the Reds and wish her the best of success at the highest level of the game,” stated Shelbourne FC.

“Jamie is a product of the Shelbourne FC Academy and has been with Shels since she was 13 with a spell at Raheny United and in the United States.

“Though Jamie’s loss will be felt by the team, we are delighted to see a pathway for our players to continue to develop to the game’s highest level.

“Jamie has enjoyed brilliant games in the Republic of Ireland international team in recent years and is a great example to everyone from our younger players in the FAI Women’s National League squad to those starting out in the Academy that great success is achievable.”

