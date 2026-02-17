More Stories
Injury blow

Scotland's Ritchie to miss rest of Six Nations with leg fracture

Ritchie suffered the injury against England last weekend.
6.55pm, 17 Feb 2026

SCOTLAND BACK ROW forward Jamie Ritchie will miss the rest of the Six Nations after suffering a leg fracture against England at the weekend, his French team Perpignan said on Tuesday.

The Top 14 outfit said that the 29-year-old would be out for around two months.

“Jamie has suffered a tibial plateau fracture,” Perpignan said in a statement, although they specified that he would not need to undergo surgery.

“He is will start his rehabilitation phase immediately. A return to competition is expected in about two months’ time.”

Ritchie was replaced at half-time of Scotland’s 31-20 victory over England on Saturday.

He has made a huge impression in Catalonia since his arrival from Edinburgh at the start of the season, even taking over the Perpignan captaincy on occasions.

Scotland sit second in the Six Nations table after two rounds of matches, behind only France, ahead of their trip to Wales this weekend.

They began their campaign with a disappointing 18-15 defeat to Italy in Rome.

