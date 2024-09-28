WADA seek to re-open Jannik Sinner doping case

JANNIK SINNER’S STEROID CASE reignited on Saturday when the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said it had appealed the decision to clear him and was seeking a ban of up to two years.

The Italian world number one twice tested positive for traces of the banned substance clostebol in March but was exonerated and allowed to carry on playing.

The 23-year-old went on to win the US Open earlier this month for his second major crown, after the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) found he “bears no fault or negligence.”

WADA on Thursday appealed the high-profile case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“It is WADA’s view that the finding of ‘no fault or negligence’ was not correct under the applicable rules,” it said in a statement.

WADA made the appeal announcement just as Sinner was playing at the China Open, where the defending champion fought back to beat 69th-ranked Russian Roman Safiullin 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 in Beijing.

“WADA is seeking a period of ineligibility of between one and two years,” it added.

Sinner has consistently denied knowingly doping.

Clostebol is an anabolic agent prohibited at all times by WADA.

Speaking at the Chinese Open, where he is competing, Sinner gave his verdict on WADA’s decision.

“We cannot control everything. Obviously I’m very disappointed and also surprised,” he told reporters.

“We had three hearings. All three hearings came out very positively for me.”

Sinner said he knew “a couple of days ago” about the appeal.

“Maybe they just want to make sure that everything is in the right position. Yeah, I’m just surprised that they appealed.”

After winning the US Open, Sinner said that the controversy over his failed tests was still on his mind.

He defeated Taylor Fritz in straight sets to add the New York title to his Australia Open triumph in January.

“It was and it’s still on my mind. It’s not that it’s gone, but when I’m on court, I try to focus about the game, I try to handle the situation the best possible way, communication with the team, in the practice courts,” said the world number one.

“It was not easy, that’s for sure, but I tried to stay focused, with which I guess I’ve done a great job.”

The decision to clear the Italian was met with scepticism by some players in the locker room who suggested that Sinner had benefited from preferential treatment due to his status in the sport.

Australia’s Nick Kyrgios said in a post on X that the lack of a suspension was “ridiculous.”

Canadian player Denis Shapovalov said the decision proved that there are “different rules for different players” suggesting that Sinner was saved by his ranking.

Back on the tennis court, the title-holder dropped the first set in defeating Chile’s Nicolas Jarry in his opening match in China and similarly fell behind against the “lucky loser” Safiullin on Saturday.

The second set went with serve until the sixth game when Sinner finally broke to go up 4-2, celebrating with a subtle pump of the fists.

Sinner took control early on in the deciding set on the way to an ultimately comfortable victory to reach the last eight.

The in-form Sinner has reached at least the quarter-final of every tournament he has played this year.

