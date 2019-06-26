This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 26 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Japan coach sorry for her players after 'cruel' penalty ends World Cup dream

Lieke Martens’ late spot-kick sent Japan crashing out of the Women’s World Cup at the hands of Netherlands.

By AFP Wednesday 26 Jun 2019, 9:58 AM
1 hour ago 849 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4697837
Japan's Saki Kumagai was booked for conceding the late spot-kick.
Image: EMPICS Sport
Japan's Saki Kumagai was booked for conceding the late spot-kick.
Japan's Saki Kumagai was booked for conceding the late spot-kick.
Image: EMPICS Sport

JAPAN COACH ASAKO Takakura said the late penalty that sent her team out of the women’s World Cup on Tuesday was “cruel” but urged the Nadeshiko to look to the future.

The 2011 World Cup winners were beaten 2-1 by the Netherlands in Rennes as Lieke Martens converted a 90th-minute penalty awarded after a Vivianne Miedema shot had struck the arm of captain Saki Kumagai from point-blank range in the box.

It was a desperately disappointing way for Japan to go out. They had been the better team after Yui Hasegawa cancelled out Martens’ early opener, and they hit the woodwork on two separate occasions.

“It was a match we really could have won. We created lots of chances and it was unfortunate that we didn’t take them,” said Takakura.

“We have been beaten and we are very disappointed. I am really sorry for my players.

“VAR exists. Sometimes cruel decisions have been taken in other matches. Today it went against us. We need to look forward and accept the decision.”

Lyon defender Kumagai, who was booked for the fateful handball, was in tears at full-time.

“It was a penalty, it struck my hand. It is very hard to accept. I am sad but I know that that’s football,” said the 28-year-old.

After the euphoria of their 2011 victory and their run to the final four years ago in Canada, Japan must now try to put this heartache behind them and look ahead to the Olympics in Tokyo next year.

The 2012 Olympic silver medallists came to France with a young team with an eye on the 2020 Games. Six of their starting line-up on Tuesday were aged 23 or under.

“Our team is not the same as in 2011 or in 2015. Now we have a lot of young players but we need to progress more,” said Kumagai.

Takakura added: “We still have room for improvement and we will work over the coming year to prepare for the Olympics.”

 - © AFP 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie