Cross or shot? Jason Knight continued his good form with a fairly fortuitous goal

Jason Knight celebrates after scoring for Derby County against Middlesbrough. Source: Richard Sellers

DERBY COUNTY MANAGER Phillip Cocu has advised Irish youngster Jason Knight to take the plaudits for his goal in their game against Middlesbrough over the weekend.

Knight scored a second-half equaliser to leave the teams level at 1-1 in the Championship fixture, after Lewis Wing had given the home side the lead.

Despite falling behind again to Paddy McNair’s 67th-minute penalty, Derby extended their unbeaten run to four matches thanks to a stoppage-time strike by Duane Holmes.

Having netted twice for the Rams in their recent 2-1 win against Charlton Athletic, Knight made it three goals in as many games in seemingly fortuitous fashion at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

The 18-year-old midfielder appeared to be teeing up a cross from wide on the right, but the ball deceived Middlesbrough goalkeeper Aynsley Pears and ended up in the back of the net.

3️⃣ in 3️⃣ in the league for Jason Knight! 🙌#DCFC pic.twitter.com/8ww0bHXaWE — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) January 12, 2020

“I haven’t asked Jason yet if it was a cross or shot, but if I were him, always say it is your intention as a player!” Cocu told Derby County’s official website.

“Sometimes, maybe even if it wasn’t his intention to score directly, you deserve this kind of luck because of the way you play.”

Knight has now made 17 first-team appearances for Derby this season, starting in each of their last seven Championship outings. The Dubliner also won seven caps for the Republic of Ireland U21s in 2019.

Was his latest goal a fluke? Starting at 2:13, the video below shows it from several other angles so you can judge for yourself.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!