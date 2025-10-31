More Stories
Jason Sherlock. Bryan Keane/INPHO
Jason Sherlock joins Roscommon senior football management team

The Dublin great will work with new boss Mark Dowd.
9.27am, 31 Oct 2025

JASON SHERLOCK HAS been added to the Roscommon senior football management team under new boss Mark Dowd.

The make-up of Dowd’s management was raftified by Roscommon GAA at a county board meeting last night.

Roscommon GAA this morning confirmed to The 42 that Dowd will also be joined by Iain Daly (Michael Glaveys) and John Rogers (Strokestown), along with S&C coach Mickey Comerford, who has previously worked with the Kilkenny hurlers.

Sherlock, an All-Ireland winner with Dublin in 1995, emerged as a coach of renown during his county’s All-Ireland winning era of success when Jim Gavin was in charge.

He was recently involved with Dessie Dolan’s Westmeath management in 2023 as a performance coach.

