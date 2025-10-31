Jason Sherlock joins Roscommon senior football management team

JASON SHERLOCK HAS been added to the Roscommon senior football management team under new boss Mark Dowd.

The make-up of Dowd’s management was raftified by Roscommon GAA at a county board meeting last night.

Roscommon GAA this morning confirmed to The 42 that Dowd will also be joined by Iain Daly (Michael Glaveys) and John Rogers (Strokestown), along with S&C coach Mickey Comerford, who has previously worked with the Kilkenny hurlers.

Sherlock, an All-Ireland winner with Dublin in 1995, emerged as a coach of renown during his county’s All-Ireland winning era of success when Jim Gavin was in charge.

He was recently involved with Dessie Dolan’s Westmeath management in 2023 as a performance coach.