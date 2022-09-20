Striking balance between aggression and 'playing nice football' key for Jayson Molumby

STEPHEN KENNY HAS previously praised Jayson Molumby’s “chaotic nature” and his former U21 captain has yet to cede all of it to steady sense.

Molumby was introduced midway through the last international window as part of a change in shape and made telling impact. Ireland lost their opening two Nations League games to Armenia and a much-changed Ukraine team, before Molumby was introduced as an extra midfielder and helped propel Ireland to a 3-0 hammering of Scotland and a see-sawing 1-1 draw against Ukraine in Poland.

“Obviously, I had a bit of energy and a bit of aggression and legs”, says Molumby. “I came in against Scotland and I felt that I did okay. I felt that I did well and I was happy enough with my performance. Against Ukraine, I probably didn’t affect the game as much. But we’ve maybe got away from what [defines] being Irish, that level of aggressiveness and desire because all of a sudden we are playing nice football. So I think it’s about finding the balance.”

Some of Molumby’s propulsion is aided by the crowd. He was among many of Kenny’s younger players in making his senior debut behind closed doors, an eerie era now distant enough to discuss honestly.

Advertisement

“When I first came in to play for Ireland against Finland there were no fans at the Aviva. Since I was a kid, the goal was only playing for your country. You had a vision of packed-out Aviva. I ended up playing 10 or 11 games with no fans. It was horrible. The fans are massive. They can get the best out of you. It’s an unbelievable feeling having fans, it gives you that extra boost as player.”

Molumby has a strong chance of retaining his place in the Irish midfield, having established himself as a regular in the West Brom midfield following his permanent move from Brighton. Molumby spent last season on loan at the Hawthorns, and the deal became permanent when a clause relating to the number of games he played was triggered.

Manager Steve Bruce said Molumby had a lot to learn when the deal was done at the end of last season, but has made him a first-team regular this season in central midfield. That personal satisfaction for Molumby contrasts with the collective outlook at West Brom at the moment, following a difficult start to the season that has left them outside the drop zone on goal difference, with 10 points from as many games.

Jayson Molumby speaks to the press at Abbottstown. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“It’s been difficult I suppose because we have not got the results that we wanted. To be honest, you need a bit of luck in football and I don’t think that we’ve had it.

“The table speaks for itself and we’re in a business were we need to win games and climb up the table. But if you have watched the ten games then there is no way that we should be where we are.

What are they

really like? Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast. Become a Member

“I think I’ve had a good start to the season. Quite happy with how I’ve done. The move has helped. It can be quite a daunting experience when you’re young and you could be moving here or there, and not really knowing where you’re going to be living and different stuff. That side gets left out of it. I’m happy I’m somewhere where I’m enjoying living. I love the club. Thinks it’s a great club. Everyone there is lovely around the place. I’m really happy at West Brom.”

Ireland conclude their Nations League campaign across the next week, with a return game against Scotland at Hampden Park followed by a home game against Armenia next week.

“I’m buzzing to get going now”, says Molumby. “We’ve just been waiting and the last two results were positive so we’re ready to get going again on Saturday. I’d expected [Scotland] to feel a bit hurt after the last game, they should probably feel like that. I’d obviously expect a fast game, we’re all up for it and we’re raring to go.”