'I felt sad for a long time with Ireland... but hopefully we are beginning to change that now'

THE JOURNEY TO these giddy days of Czechia, Budapest, and the Troy Parrott International Airport has been long and torturous for a group of young Irish players fasttracked into senior international football by Stephen Kenny.

Jayson Molumby’s senior career has encapsulated the struggle: the captain of Kenny’s U21 squad, he made 31 appearances for Ireland prior to the win in Hungary, winning only six of them. He had to wait almost two years for his win – the 3-0 Nations League victory over Scotland – while he played in the disastrous defeat to Luxembourg, two heavy losses to England at Wembley, and three of the four chastening defeats to Greece.

“It was tough and you obviously doubt yourself,” Molumby tells The 42 from West Brom’s training ground. “As players, you can selfishly look at it and say, ‘Awh, I played 20 or 30 times for Ireland, and that’s a decent career to play that often for your country.’

“But for me and a lot of the boys, that would not mean a lot at the end of my career, if I don’t represent Ireland in a big tournament, or be involved in massive games in which you feel you’ve achieved things.

“That’s why you play football. You always play to win, ever since you were a little kid. That doesn’t change when you’re a professional: it’s your job to win and do your best.

“I felt sad for a long time with Ireland, I never experienced big highs. It was always big lows. That was tough for a lot of us for a long time, but hopefully we are beginning to change that now.”

Having been left out of the squad for the Yerevan nadir of the 2026 campaign, Molumby returned in October for the narrow loss to Portugal and the limp past Armenia in Dublin. He was suspended for the home victory over Portugal but returned to the starting line-up in Budapest, and the moment for which he has been years waiting.

“It was just emotional,” Molumby says.

“A bit of relief, and a sense of achievement. A lot of us lads have grown up together underage, a big lot of us that have been together since 17s, 19s, 21s together. So it was an amazing campaign with all your friends; it was great to do that together.”

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Heimir Hallgrimsson consoles Molumby after October's defeat away to Portugal. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Whether Ireland’s win over Hungary is one brick in a path leading to the World Cup remains to be seen, but that doesn’t mean all of its legacies are provisional: it has provided a long-awaited and much-needed fillip in feeling for the players themselves, which will be vital this month and beyond.

Molumby’s first memory of November, by the way, is the same as yours: Troy Parrott’s winner and the mad, delirious dash in his wake. “He’s always had a good head on his shoulders,” says Molumby, “and I’m really happy for him to see him doing so well at club level.”

While Parrott’s importance in Prague is obvious, Molumby will play a vital role, too, especially with Josh Cullen absent because of an ACL injury.

“A massive, massive loss,” says Molumby of his midfield partner, whom he describes as a “calming influence.”

While Cullen has not been omitted from an Ireland team for which he has been available since the very early days of Stephen Kenny’s reign, Molumby was left out of the Irish squad as recently as September, left to watch that wretched night in Yerevan on TV.

“That was such a kick in the teeth,” says Molumby. “I care so much about playing for Ireland: it is a massive deal for me and my family. So when I got the call-up for the next camp I was buzzing again.

“I wouldn’t say I take it for granted, but maybe that was a really good thing for me, as it makes you realise how important it is. When I got called back in all my family were booking flights, because you can’t take it for granted. They know it’s precious, and you never know when you’re in or out.”

Expect Molumby to be in for Prague, and likely deputising for rather than merely partnering Cullen. Professional life has not been easy since Budapest, though, with West Brom in a tailspin of results which has sent them careening into the Championship relegation zone. They have won just three of their 22 league games played since, and have yet to win a league game in 2026, a run during which they’ve sacked two managers.

They are second-from-bottom as it stands, albeit a single point from safety. With things this tight, Molumby’s goal in the midweek draw against Southampton was vital. Hallgrimsson watched that game on TV, having attended West Brom’s 1-1 draw against Sheffield United a few days earlier.

Molumby celebrates his goal against Southampton. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“It has been the toughest stage of my career since I’ve been at West Brom,” says Molumby. “We have a young group here which is even tougher for them. A lot of us here are experienced enough to know that you can’t get too high and can’t get too low, and I feel I’ve been doing okay with that and haven’t been getting too low on myself, and just trying to crack on and doing my best.”

The brutal cut and thrust of a relegation scrap in the Championship has pushed thoughts of the World Cup to the back of Molumby’s mind, but every so often, he can’t help but draw it out.

“It’s only natural to dream about those things”, he says. “To represent your country at a World Cup is the pinnacle of everything. But from experience, if you look too far ahead in football, it’s never a good thing.

“You have to look after yourself, fitness-wise, and take it day by day, as that is the only thing you can control.”