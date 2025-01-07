Jeremy Davidson steps back from head coach job with Castres

JEREMY DAVIDSON HAS stepped back from his role as head coach of Top 14 side Castres.

The former Ulster and Ireland lock will move to a different role of “advisor to the president for the club’s sporting development”, according to a statement from Castres.

The club said the move comes at Davidson’s request.

Advertisement

Xavier Sadourny takes over as head coach, a change which had been planned for the end of the season.

“I preferred that Xavier had all the responsibilities now so that everything would be more fluid, so that he could now prepare for the future,” said Davidson.

“Xavier knows that he can count on me if needed. I have a special attachment to this club, and I will finish my mission here with total commitment.”

Castres sit eight in the Top 14, having won seven and lost seven of their 14 league games so far this season. Most recently, they beat Pau 24-19 on Saturday.