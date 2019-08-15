This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
British duo disqualified from Olympic qualification race for crossing line together

Jess Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown won’t be doing this again.

By The42 Team Thursday 15 Aug 2019, 11:50 AM
1 hour ago 4,107 Views 1 Comment
The pair crossed hand-in-hand and were late disqualified.
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

GREAT BRITAIN DUO Jess Learmonth and Georgia Taylor-Brown’s unselfishness backfired when they were disqualified from a World Triathlon Olympic qualification event in Tokyo for crossing the line together.

Learmonth and Taylor-Brown came away from the rest of the field and finished a race, which was shortened due to the heat, hand-in-hand with broad smiles on their faces on Thursday.

Their joy was short-lived, though, as they were punished for causing a deliberate tie in the Tokyo 2020 test event.

Flora Duffy of Bermuda was subsequently awarded an unexpected victory, with Alice Betto taking silver for Italy and Vicky Holland ensuring there was one Brit on the podium.

Holland is quoted by BBC Sport as saying: “I really feel for Jess and Georgia because they raced exceptionally well today and I feel like they absolutely smashed it and deserved the first and second finish.

“I don’t know how British Triathlon will choose things now. I wouldn’t want to be a selector.”

British Triathlon national performance director Mike Cavendish said: “It’s obviously disappointing to have Jess and Georgia disqualified but it’s a testament to the depth of our female squad that we still have another athlete on the podium.”

The42 Team

