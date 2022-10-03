Membership : Access or Sign Up
Monday 3 October 2022
Another injury doubt for Ireland as West Ham star stretchered off on club duty

Jess Ziu would be another big loss for next week’s World Cup play-off.

By Emma Duffy Monday 3 Oct 2022, 8:47 AM
Jess Ziu may be joining a lengthy injury list.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THE REPUBLIC OF Ireland women’s national team have been hit with another significant injury concern ahead of next week’s World Cup play-off after Jess Ziu was stretchered off on club duty yesterday.

The West Ham star was forced off in the second half of her side’s dramatic Conti Cup clash against London City Lionesses, which they eventually won 10-9 on penalties after a 94th-minute equaliser in a chaotic come-from-behind victory.

“The Hammers were hit with injuries to Lucy Parker and Jess Ziu during the game, with Ziu’s looking particularly serious as she was stretchered off in the second half,” the match report reads

“We don’t know the extent of Jess’ injury at this stage,” West Ham manager Paul Konchesky said afterwards. “We’re hoping that it’s not as bad as it first seemed, but we obviously need to go away and diagnose exactly what the issue is.”

Lily Agg and Hayley Nolan both scored penalties for London City yesterday, but the former missed her second which ultimately settled the tie. Izzy Atkinson also featured for West Ham, withdrawn in the 58th minute alongside the injured Ziu.

ziu Ziu being stretchered off yesterday. Source: West Ham United.

It’s another major headache for Vera Pauw, who is already without Megan Connolly (ribs), Ruesha Littlejohn (foot), Leanne Kiernan (ankle) and Ellen Molloy (knee), and long-term absentees Savannah McCarthy and Aoife Colvill (both ACL), for next week’s showdown against Scotland or Austria due to injury.

Ziu would potentially be another big loss, the lively winger having established herself as a regular starter in this campaign. The 20-year-old Dubliner, who made the move to the Women’s Super League from Shelbourne this summer, has 12 caps to her name.

Pauw’s squad are due to report into camp tomorrow, as their bid to qualify for a first-ever major tournament hits new heights.

