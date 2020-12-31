BE PART OF THE TEAM

Man Utd trigger one-year extension clause in Jesse Lingard contract

The attacking midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, making just two appearances so far this season.

By Press Association Thursday 31 Dec 2020, 2:29 PM
1 hour ago
https://the42.ie/5313749
Jesse Lingard has struggled for playing time recently.
Image: PA
Image: PA

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE triggered the one-year extension clause in Jesse Lingard’s contract.

The 28-year-old, who was part of the England side that reached the World Cup semi-finals in 2018, has made just two appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side this season.

Lingard’s contract was due to expire in the summer but United have taken up the additional season built into that deal to keep him at the club until 2022.

The attacking midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and Solskjaer recently revealed Lingard has had to self-isolate on more than one occasion recently.

“He’s been working hard in training,” the United boss said. “He’s been unfortunate with having to isolate a few times, been in contact, or close contact with Covid, not even having it himself.

“He’s been very unlucky being away from the training ground a few times. He works really hard.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

