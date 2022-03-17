Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 17 March 2022
Highly rated Republic of Ireland and Shelbourne youngster agrees deal with West Ham

Jessica Ziu will join the Hammers in the summer.

By Sinead Farrell
West Ham's newest recruit Jessica Ziu.
Image: West Ham United Women
WEST HAM UNITED Women have agreed a deal with Republic of Ireland and Shelbourne player Jessica Ziu, the club has announced.

The move, which is subject to international clearance and a medical, will see the highly rated 19-year-old join up with the Hammers in the summer when the transfer window officially opens.

Ziu, who plays primarily as an attacking midfielder, will remain with reigning Women’s National League (WNL) champions Shelbourne for the opening months of the 2022 season.

After breaking through to the first-team squad in 2018, Ziu made her WNL debut just three weeks after her 16th birthday. She scored her first senior goal the following month. Ziu has since grabbed 19 goals in 56 WNL appearances for the Dublin club, while also making eight appearances for the Republic of Ireland. 

She was handed her full Ireland debut in the 11-0 trouncing of Georgia last year, where she lined out at right-wing back.

“I’m so excited to be joining West Ham United,” Ziu told whufc.com as she becomes the lates Irish player to link up with the London side, following in the footsteps of former Hammers Leanne Kiernan, Ruesha Littlejohn and Courtney Brosnan.

“It’s a proud moment for me and my family. I’ve been playing football since I was four-years-old, and my goal has always been to become professional.

“The fact that I’m now able to call myself a West Ham United player is surreal, but I’m really looking forward to next season and the opportunity that I have.

“I’ve already met the girls and the staff, and everyone was so welcoming to me when I came over for a short period.

“I would describe myself as a pacey player, I like to dribble through players and in tight spaces. I’m technical on the ball and a hard worker off it – and hopefully that should stand me in good stead coming over to the WSL.”

Sinead Farrell
