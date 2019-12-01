This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 1 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

What the timing of Gavin's exit tells us and the challenge facing his successor

Some veterans may follow him into the sunset, but the core of the team is young enough to continue dominating.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 1 Dec 2019, 3:16 PM
41 minutes ago 858 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4913746

brian-fenton-celebrates-with-manager-jim-gavin-after-the-game Gavin and midfielder Brian Fenton embrace after their 2019 All-Ireland success. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

BEFORE GARY KEEGAN became Jim Gavin’s trusted advisor, Fergus Connolly was the performance expert he leaned on for advice. 

Connolly, who left the Dublin set-up midway through the 2014 season to take up a role NFL side San Francisco 49ers, was a key consultant of Gavin’s the previous year when he lifted his first All-Ireland title as manager.

Recalling his first meeting with Gavin in an interview a couple of years ago, Connolly was struck by the manager’s ambition. 

“The goal is not success, it’s not to win one All-Ireland,” said Connolly. “The goal is to have sustainable success, to win All-Irelands

“That is the goal. It should always be the goal to win more than one, not just one. To absolutely dominate. There’s no other way to win. It’s a mindset.”

Like a good army man, Gavin completed his task to his fullest. Dublin cast a long shadow over the Gaelic football landscape during his tenure, losing just one championship game from 2013 to 2019. 

They scorched the earth in Leinster, completed the first five-in-a-row at adult level, reeled off six All-Ireland titles, went 36 league and championship games unbeaten and helped drag the sport out of the defensive quagmire it was mired in when Gavin first took over. 

His willingness to seek out men like Keegan and Connolly for counsel showed Gavin’s humility, which is one of his strongest attributes.

Gavin, like Pat Gilroy before him, played in an era when Dublin often had more swagger than substance. Gilroy created a culture that Gavin brought to new heights and passed on that humility to his players. 

the-dublin-team The Dublin team ahead of the All-Ireland final against Kerry. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The Dublin squad became player-led and self-policing. At half-time in big games, the players would have a conversation among themselves and raise a few pointers with management.

Between them, players and management would come up with a refined strategy to execute for the second-half. More often than not, they would blow teams away after the interval.

The players were encouraged to play the game as they see it and trusted to make any mid-game tweaks if they saw fit.

Gavin was always open to taking ideas from other sports. The influence of basketball on Dublin’s attack – encouraged by coaches Mark Ingle and Jason Sherlock – has been well-documented. 

Soccer could be seen in how they pressed, used the sideline as an extra defender and defended zonally. Like the NFL, Gavin would refer to an area inside the scoring zone as the ‘red zone’ – where scoring chances were expected to be converted. Moreover, they used set moves to create space for Stephen Cluxton’s kick-outs.

Humility was one of the defining principles of Gavin’s philosophy. It’s what made all their winning sustainable.

By all accounts, the Dublin players were not expecting his decision. Gavin informed the players in person at a meeting yesterday morning.

“There was no hint that he was going to go at this point,” remarked Ciaran Whelan yesterday.

The Round Towers clubman even gave an interview on Friday at an Irish Aviation Authority event where he looked ahead to the 2020 season: “We’re looking forward to it and we’ve got eight weeks to go to the National Football League.”

The timing of his departure, which arrives at a time where most inter-county squads have returned to training, indicates it was a decision Gavin didn’t arrive at easily and deliberated over for weeks.

After their All-Ireland victory in 2013, he remarked that Dublin were already behind their rivals in preparations for the following year because their season had only finished.

For his predecessor, having just six weeks to get his feet under the table before the first match of his reign is far from ideal  – albeit Dublin tend to put out a developmental side in the O’Byrne Cup.

The presence of Gavin’s father Jim Snr at the All-Ireland final replay post-game press conference hinted that something might be up in relation to his future. Yet at the beginning of last month, Dublin chairman Sean Shanley seemed to put an end to any talk over Gavin stepping down.

“He hasn’t indicated that he’s going,” he said. “The way he’s inquiring and talking about fixtures for the league and that, I’d say he is definitely staying on.”

If Gavin knew for sure he was going to leave after the five-in-a-row was completed, then he wouldn’t have waited until now to make that intention public.

jim-gavin-up-on-stage Jim Gavin up on stage at Dublin's homecoming this year. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

As ever, he did things in his own understated way. The official confirmation from the county board on the Dublin GAA website contained no quotes from Gavin, no lengthy speech listing out his achievements or giving thanks to his backroom team and players.

Those things were done behind closed doors, as was always the case with this Dublin team. 

The challenge now for Shanley and CEO John Costello is to find a man capable of bringing things on from the most successful manager in the history of the sport.

Comparisons with Gavin will be inevitable for the new man, and also unfair. But unlike when Alex Ferguson left Manchester United, Dublin are prepared for this.

Ferguson dragged one last Premier League title out of an ageing and overperforming United side in 2013. The Dublin squad might have plenty of players the wrong side of 30 but the nucleus of the starting team are still in their mid-20s and without much injury history.

It’s possible some of the older guard will follow Gavin out the exit door to give his successor a fresh start, or they might see the value in providing continuity for the incoming era.

It’s a driven, highly-motivated squad but after completing the historic five-in-a-row, what was left to chase? Now the group might view Gavin’s departure as a fresh challenge to overcome. 

Dessie Farrell and Gilroy are thought to be the early frontrunners and both men would be closely aligned to Gavin’s way of thinking. Having invested so much in a time-consuming role over the past seven years, all or some of his coaching team of Sherlock, Paul Clarke and Declan Darcy may also decide to move on.

Replacing that outstanding group is the first of many hurdles the next manager must navigate. And yet, the structures are in place for this team to continue to dominate for years to come.

Dublin’s U20s reached the All-Ireland final this year and there’s plenty of young talent emerging that will be vying for places on next season’s squad.

Kerry are coming with a talented, youthful side, but Dublin remain the best team in the land.

Even Gavin’s departure won’t change that. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie