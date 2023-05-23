Former Dublin GAA manager Jim Gavin appointed to head up North East Inner City task force

FORMER DUBLIN GAA manager Jim Gavin has been appointed to head up the North East Inner City (NEIC) task force.

In July 2016, the Government launched a major initiative for Dublin’s North East inner city to oversee the long-term social and economic regeneration of the area.

The Mulvey Report for ‘Creating a Brighter Future’ was published in February 2017 and recommended a number of actions to tackle priority areas of crime and drugs, education, training and employment opportunities, services for families and young people and physical improvements to the area.

Advertisement

Gavin, who is taking up the role with immediate effect, will lead the NEIC programme implementation board in its work to deliver on the actions set out in the 2017 report.

He is well known for his successful role as the manager of the Dublin GAA men’s Senior team overseeing a record five All-Ireland titles in a row.

In 2022, he served as the chairperson of the Dublin Citizens’ Assembly which considered the type of directly elected mayor and local Government structures best suited for Dublin and reported earlier this year.

He has worked with the Irish Aviation Authority since 2011 and is currently the Chief Operations Officer.

Gavin is taking up the position as independent chair of the NEIC board on a pro-bono basis.

He is taking over the role from businessman Michael Stone who had stepped down earlier this year amid the controversy over donations for Paschal Donohoe campaign posters.

The Standards in Public Office (Sipo) Commission wrote to Donohoe last week to notify him that a complaint made against him regarding donations from Stone has now been closed and that no further action will be taken.

Donohoe came under fire in January after it was revealed by the Sunday Independent that Stone had paid six people to put up election posters for him during the 2016 campaign.

Written by Hayley Halpin and posted on TheJournal.ie