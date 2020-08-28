Goodwin in talks to sign more 'rough diamonds' from the League of Ireland

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin pictured during his side's recent game against Rangers at Ibrox. Source: Craig Foy

ST MIRREN MANAGER Jim Goodwin has invested in a season pass for the WatchLOI streaming service as he looks to home in an effort to strengthen his squad.

With Irish players featuring prominently, St Mirren have made a relatively encouraging start to the new Scottish Premiership season by taking seven points from their first four games.

Conor McCarthy, Joe Shaughnessy, Jamie McGrath and English-born former Ireland youth international Sam Foley have all been signed since Goodwin took charge of the Buddies last summer after beginning his managerial career at Alloa Athletic.

Goodwin, who was capped once by Ireland at senior level during his playing career, achieved his initial aim of keeping St Mirren in the top tier of Scottish football.

Earlier this week, former Dundalk winger Dylan Connolly joined League of Ireland graduates McCarthy and McGrath on the books of the Paisley club.

“People read too much into the fact that a lot of Irish guys are coming in,” Goodwin told reporters when asked about his growing contingent of compatriots ahead of tomorrow’s visit to St Johnstone.

Conor McCarthy, Jamie McGrath and Dylan Connolly began their careers in the League of Ireland. Source: Jeff Holmes/PA Wire/PA Images

“At the end of the day, if there are good players in England, Scotland or anywhere else who we felt were better than what we’ve got, then we would look to bring them in.

“It just so happens that the guys I’ve identified are Irish. It is a good market. I’ve got the online season pass for all of the games, which is brilliant for the League of Ireland, so I’m constantly watching games every weekend.”

The Waterford native, who also had former Cork City defender Sean McLoughlin on loan from Hull City last season, added: “There are some rough diamonds over there. There’s still another two or three players over there who I’m looking at.

“I don’t want to be bringing too much attention to it – but I suppose I’ve said it now – because there are other managers who are probably going to be looking at the quality of players that we’re bringing in, the likes of McGrath and McCarthy, and no doubt they’ll be sending people over there.

“I’m very luck to have guys over there who are always giving me good information and tipping me off about the next best ones. There are two or three really good ones still over there who we’re talking to at the moment.”

