Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 12 June, 2019
Jim McGuinness sacked by US club after just one win in 14 matches

Charlotte Independence, who sit second from bottom in the USL Championship, thanked the ex-senior Donegal football manager for his services.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 12 Jun 2019, 3:19 PM
12 minutes ago 809 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4679401
McGuinnes in the Charlotte Independence colours.
Image: Charlotte Independence
McGuinnes in the Charlotte Independence colours.
McGuinnes in the Charlotte Independence colours.
Image: Charlotte Independence

JIM MCGUINNESS HAS lasted just six months of a three-year contract as head coach of Charlotte Independence after his departure was announced today.

An All-Ireland winning manager with his native Donegal, the GAA legend took over the North Carolina club, who compete in the USL Championship (US football’s second tier), back in December.

It was his first managerial role in the sport, having worked as a coach at Celtic and as assistant manager with Chinese Super League outfit Beijing Guoan.

However, with 14 league games played, Independence sit second from bottom in the Eastern Conference thanks to one win, six draws and seven defeats.

The news of his sacking was confirmed on the club’s website this afternoon, with president Jim McPhilliamy thanking McGuinness for his contribution during the short spell.

Jim McGuinness has improved our club in many ways, including bringing talent to our roster and instituting new training methodologies — both of which we hope to continue moving forward,” said McPhilliamy, in a statement.

“As a club, our performance is measured on the pitch and collectively, we’ve fallen short. On behalf of ownership, front office and team, the Charlotte Independence organization thanks Coach McGuinness for his service to the club.”

