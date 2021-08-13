'Jim's legacy lives really proudly within our club and it's an honour to play a game for him'

The late, great Jim Stynes is a Melbourne legend. Source: ©INPHO

BE LIKE JIM. That’s the message Melbourne FC are hammering home this week — and the Jim they speak of is, indeed, the legendary Jim Stynes.

Famously, Melbourne was the adopted home of the late, great Dubliner.

Stynes joined the club as a teenager before going on to make 264 appearances in a glittering career, and after his playing days, he spent time as assistant coach and club president. In a timely development, 40 years on from the beginning of the ‘Irish Experiment,’ Stynes spearheads the AFL’s greatest Irish team of all-time, as announced yesterday.

His impact off the field before his sad passing in 2012 was just as powerful. He co-founded The Reach Foundation in 1994, a non-profit organisation which helps young people find their way in life and reach their full potential. Stynes wanted to inspire youngsters to believe in themselves and get the most out of life.

Be like Jim. ✨



This week, we will recognise the work of club legend Jim Stynes + honour his legacy that lives on through The Reach Foundation.



Support the Round for Reach 👉 https://t.co/Gy1wlWoABA pic.twitter.com/V2jodfumD6 — Melbourne Demons (@melbournefc) August 10, 2021

This weekend, Melbourne play their annual Round for Reach, a dedicated AFL matchday in aid of their charity partner, and the Demons are encouraging the football community to believe and invest in young people, just as beloved AFL great Stynes did.

“Anyone in the AFL community would’ve been touched by Jim at some point throughout their life,” as Melbourne star Max Gawn says.

His legacy lives really proudly within our club and it’s an honour to be able to play in a game for Jim.

“When I was drafted as an 18-year-old, Jim said ‘It’s okay to be different. Just make sure you tick off some of these important values along the way, and then you can do whatever you want and be the person that you want to be’.

“Reach is obviously a great charity and one that is really close to my heart.”

“He opened my eyes to a different perspective on life.” ❤️



Garry Lyon on the impact of club legend, Jim Stynes.



Support the 'Be like Jim' campaign 👉 https://t.co/yTL8IqTbyj — Melbourne Demons (@melbournefc) August 11, 2021

As part of the Be Like Jim campaign, the club are encouraging people to donate $11 AUD – a nod to Stynes’ jersey number – to Reach in the lead-up to Sunday’s clash against Adelaide.

More important now than ever after a challenging period through the Covid-19 pandemic and alarming levels of deteriorating mental health in young people, every $11 — which is just under €7 — donated means young Australians will have the opportunity to take part in 12 months of training, leading to increased assistance in overcoming adversity for many others in the years to come.

You can donate here>

While there are no Irish AFL players currently on the books of Melbourne, Dublin trio Sinéad Goldrick, Lauren Magee and Niamh McEvoy, and Cavan native Laura Corrigan Duryea, have lined out for the AFLW side in recent years.

Goldrick and Magee return for the new season, and continue the storied Dublin connection.