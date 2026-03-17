Ulster forwards coach Jimmy Duffy to depart province at end of the season

ULSTER FORWARDS COACH Jimmy Duffy will depart from the role at the end of the 2025/26 season, the province has announced.

A statement released today reads that “the agreement was reached in the best interests of him and his family, with the Galway native keen to move closer to home and spend more time with family based there.”

Duffy joined Richie Murphy’s coaching team from Western Force in the summer of 2024 and the pair previously worked together with the Ireland U20s.

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Ulster Rugby can confirm that Forwards Coach Jimmy Duffy will leave his role at the end of the 2025/26 season by mutual consent.



The agreement was made in the best interests of Jimmy and his family, with the Galway native keen to move closer to home.



Thank you, Jimmy - there’s… pic.twitter.com/DS92e1Qy5Q — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) March 17, 2026

“While I’m sad to be leaving Ulster Rugby this summer, this decision was the best thing for me and my family,” Duffy said.

“My focus is now on continuing our work, keep pushing on and giving everything to have a strong end to the season.”

Paying tribute to Duffy’s services at Ulster, Richie Murphy said:

“Jimmy has been a vital member of the coaching staff since he joined, and he has been important for the progression and development of our players.

“He is an excellent coach with wealth of experience, and I wish him and his family all the best for the future.”