JJ Hanrahan out of Munster's Cardiff game after failing HIA

JJ HANRAHAN WILL not be available for selection for Munster’s URC game with Cardiff on Saturday at Thomond Park.

The out-half failed a HIA and is following return-to-play protocols.

Hanrahan was replaced at half-time by Jack Crowley during Munster’s opening-round bonus-point win, 34-21, away to Scarlets.

Hooker Niall Scannell passed a HIA and is cleared to train this week.

Saturday night’s Limerick clash (7.45pm) with Cardiff will be the first competitive home game for Munster head coach Clayton McMillan.