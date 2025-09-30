Advertisement
JJ Hanrahan lines up a kick against Scarlets. Ben Brady/INPHO
Freesquad update

JJ Hanrahan out of Munster's Cardiff game after failing HIA

Niall Scannell passed HIA and has been cleared to train this week.
4.42pm, 30 Sep 2025

JJ HANRAHAN WILL not be available for selection for Munster’s URC game with Cardiff on Saturday at Thomond Park.

The out-half failed a HIA and is following return-to-play protocols. 

Hanrahan was replaced at half-time by Jack Crowley during Munster’s opening-round bonus-point win, 34-21, away to Scarlets. 

Hooker Niall Scannell passed a HIA and is cleared to train this week. 

Saturday night’s Limerick clash (7.45pm) with Cardiff will be the first competitive home game for Munster head coach Clayton McMillan.     

