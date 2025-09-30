The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
JJ Hanrahan out of Munster's Cardiff game after failing HIA
JJ HANRAHAN WILL not be available for selection for Munster’s URC game with Cardiff on Saturday at Thomond Park.
The out-half failed a HIA and is following return-to-play protocols.
Hanrahan was replaced at half-time by Jack Crowley during Munster’s opening-round bonus-point win, 34-21, away to Scarlets.
Hooker Niall Scannell passed a HIA and is cleared to train this week.
Saturday night’s Limerick clash (7.45pm) with Cardiff will be the first competitive home game for Munster head coach Clayton McMillan.
JJ Hanrahan Munster Rugby squad update