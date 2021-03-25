Munster's JJ Hanrahan close to big move to French club Clermont - reports

JJ Hanrahan in action for Munster in the Pro14 last week.

MUNSTER OUT-HALF JJ Hanrahan is close to making a big transfer to French outfit Clermont Auvergne.

The potential switch has been reported tonight in the French media with RMC stating that the Kerry native is poised to join this summer on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old has previously played abroad when he lined out for Northampton in the Premiership in England between 2015 and 2017.

He returned to Munster for his second spell after that, making 75 appearances since then for his home province.

Hanrahan featured against Clermont in December, scoring 24 points as a part of a memorable Munster comeback that yielded their 39-31 victory at Stade Marcel-Michelin.

The return to fitness of Joey Carbery has left him in pole position to start at number 10 as Munster’s season enters a pivotal phase with Saturday’s Pro14 final against Leinster and their last 16 game in the Champions Cup against Toulouse the following Saturday. Youngsters Ben Healy and Jack Crowley has also emerged to add further competition in the Munster ranks in that area.

