BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Tuesday 6 April 2021
Advertisement

Under-fire Loew to remain Germany coach at Euros despite shock World Cup qualifier defeat

Germany have struggled for consistent form since finishing bottom of their group at the 2018 World Cup.

By AFP Tuesday 6 Apr 2021, 11:49 AM
49 minutes ago 565 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5401615
Joachim Loew [file photo].
Image: Imago/PA Images
Joachim Loew [file photo].
Joachim Loew [file photo].
Image: Imago/PA Images

JOACHIM LOEW WILL remain Germany coach at Euro 2020 despite last week’s latest humiliating defeat, the president of the German FA [DFB] said in an interview on Tuesday.

Loew is under pressure after Germany crashed to a 2-1 home loss to North Macedonia in a World Cup qualifier, four months after a 6-0 drubbing by Spain in the Nations League.

The latest defeat was Germany’s first loss in World Cup qualifying for 20 years.

Germany have struggled for consistent form since finishing bottom of their group at the 2018 World Cup under Loew, when they were defending champions.

The 61-year-old is set to step down after 15 years in charge following the delayed European Championship from 11 June-11 July.

“The disappointing game [against North Macedonia] has not changed anything with regards to our plans,” DFB president Fritz Keller told daily Bild.

“‘Jogi’ Loew and his team will analyse everything and draw the right conclusions to be successful at the European championships.”

The defeat left Germany third in their World Cup qualifying group, trailing leaders Armenia by three points and behind North Macedonia on goal difference and led to calls for Loew to be replaced before the Euros.

“It is clear that we need a change — and not just at some point, but now, in the short term,” Felix Magath, who coached Wolfsburg to the 2009 Bundesliga title, said last week.

But the DFB insist there is no rush to name Loew’s successor.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“My plan is to propose a successor to the DFB presidium around the time of the European Championship,” said Germany team director Oliver Bierhoff, who is in charge of finding the new coach.

Former RB Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick is among the favourites for the job and Bierhoff says he will hold further talks concerning Loew’s replacement “in the coming weeks”.

© – AFP, 2021

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie